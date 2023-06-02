Do you remember… Beto, Napoli on the brink of the abyss and that missed exchange with Ronaldinho

Madeleine: a date, a memory, a character – The Friday column of ilfattoquotidiano.it: between news and story, the more or less unforgettable facts of Italian sports Sundays

————————————————————————————–

There is the beauty of regret in that goal. Yes, because even regret has a charm: imagining that in another world, in another life, in another way, history would have been different, better, glorious. Who knows, maybe it would have been just like that if that goal was very nice Joubert Araujo Martins said Beto had done it in a match between Vicenza and Naples three days earlier, in the final of Coppa Italia and not in the last, useless championship race. Last race before disasterof the 1997/98 season which would have kicked off the worst years in the history of Napoli, between relegation to B and bankruptcy. But the ambitions were different: in the summer of ’96 Conrad Ferlaino had managed to retain the best, like Alain BoghossianAndré Cruz, Fabio PecchiaRoberto Ayala thanks to the money collected from the sales of Renato Buso to Lazio and of Massimo Tarantino at Inter. Clearly, for an indebted team, the incoming market is not one of fireworks: the bet Alfredo Aglietti from Reggina, Nicola Caccia from Piacenza together with Ciccio Turrini, Bertrand Crasson on a free transfer from Anderlecht, Caio on loan from Inter.

Read Also Do you remember… Paul Ince: all heart, muscles and a wife who forced him to leave because she didn’t like the houses in Milan

There is room for a shot, and the engineer looks to his favorite hunting ground, South America: the dream would be Burrito Ortegabut it costs too much, also like it Leonardo astrada always from the River, but in the end from Argentina we move on to Brazil. In the Botafogo there is a quality midfielder, who kicks with both feet and is in the national team of Zagallo. Pure Carioca, Joubert played in a football school called Dom Bosco: in a youth tournament Botafogo notices him, and Dom Bosco asks in exchange not for money, but fifty pairs of little shoes from soccer. “Let’s make forty” and the deal is closed: the money for the shoes will be deducted from the salaries of the young Joubert Araujo. The name pleases, he also has an auspicious aura: Beto he was the beloved cousin of Diego Maradona, the one who with the first salary gave the first ball to little Pibe, making the child and all the rest of humanity happy. For six billion lire Beto goes to Napoli and after a troubled summer, in which he also participates in the Gold Cup, he arrives at the court of Gigi Simon. In late condition you can see him, very weighed down, on his debut against Parma Of Ancelotti: the result is 3 to 0 for the ducals, Beto as well as some conclusions from distance and some forced dribbling doesn’t show.

Read Also Do you remember… Nereo Rocco’s Milan’s Fatal Verona: 50 years ago the knockout that cost the Scudetto

Then it comes Sampdoria-Napoili to the fourth in the championship: the Dorians with a stellar line-up, from Mihajlovic to Veron, da Mancini a Montella passing through Karembeuthey waste, and in the 73rd minute the Brazilian from Napoli, with 10 on his shoulders, strikes with a tunnel on the frontline Manniniwith a touch he knocks out a second opponent and fires a left foot under the cross that leaves him motionless iron. It’s a masterpiece, and the Neapolitans dream: the problem is that Beto alternates blows longingtraining sessions in the Neapolitan night clubs (actually the latter hardly alternate) and if Gigi Simoni’s team even reaches the second place in December he is given to his most constant companions CruzBoghossian, Pecchia, Milanese, Aglietti. In a couple of cases Beto escapes in Brazil without permission, with the company forced to fine him. Meanwhile, Napoli thanks to an almost heroic match in nine men managed to overcome the Lazio in the second leg of the quarter-finals of the Coppa Italia and the first leg at home toInter was resolved in a 1 to 1, with André Cruz which with the usual masterpiece punishment he had answered Ivan Zamorano. In the second leg Javier Zanetti had found the lead in St. Paul packed, with Napoli unable to find the equalizer despite attacking against Inter in 10 for the expulsion of Quite: then Beto himself manages to penetrate the Nerazzurri defence, concluding with a tunnel a Pagliuca. He is once again the hero of the moment, as Napoli wins the final on penalties.

Read Also Do you remember… Federico Pisani, the eternal “14” who scored his first goal in Serie A for Atalanta 30 years ago

In the meantime, however, he must operate on the knee and stay out for a month. During this absence Gigi Simoni signs with theInter for the following year: Ferlaino doesn’t take it well, and kicks out the coach, entrusting the team to Enzo Montefusco. After the usual escape to Brazil after the operation, Beto returns, but Montefusco relegates him to the bench in the first leg against Vicenza: Napoli will win 1 to 0 with goals by Pecchia. On his return he was on the bench again: Vicenza immediately equalized the advantage gained by Napoli at the San Paolo with hands: the Azzurri however manage to take it to extra time, with Caccia being sent off for an elbow. On the bench, Beto is the most talented footballer, but with the only replacement available, the very young is preferred Panarelli. Vicenza scores two and wins the Cup and the Brazilian is framed in tears on the bench by Rai cameras. In the following summer Mutti would like to bet on it, but the Guild offers 8 billion lire: someone says that the offer was lower and that it envisaged a 17-year-old, Ronaldo de Assis Moreira as a technical counterpart who would become famous as Ronaldinhobut in fact only money will arrive, then reinvested for Jose Luis Calderon.

Read Also Do you remember… Napoli that 20 years ago was approaching the Serie C nightmare. The Scudetto? Not even in dreams

Beto will alternate seasons in Brazilalmost all good, with the shirts of all the best teams, from Flamengo to San Paolo, from Fluminense to Vasco Da Gama and two parentheses in Japan, at Sanfrecce and at Sapporo. He was also part of that wonderful national team that won the Copa America in 1999 Paraguay: with Ronaldo the Phenomenon, RivaldoRonaldinho, CafuEmerson, Robert Carlos he was there too, and took the field in 3 games out of six of the green-gold. Three years ago his son was sadly killed in a firefight at Rioinstead he takes care of organizing parties with his wife: after all football and parties have always been his passion, not exactly in that order.