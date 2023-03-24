In the Macondo of García Márquez there were so many things, not the ball. Had he been there, however, there is no doubt that he would have brought it Melquiadesthe gypsy who brought progress from photography to the ice machine village. And she would have carried him, probably, through the left of Dirceu José Guimaraes, also a “gypsy” and bringer of wonders beyond time and space like Melquìades. He was born in Curitiba in 1952 in a humble but united and honest family, he is a curly baby and lively and as soon as he discovers the effect that the union between a balloon and his gives left foot he becomes drunk and never separates from the ball, encouraged by his father and passing over the reluctance of the mother who in front of glasses and objects broken he does not have the same patience as his spouse.

On the other hand the boy is strong, and if the mother is not too happy with windows and broken shoes then dad too some sacrifice must do it: do not smoke, nor touch each other spirits to save money and to bring Dirceu to auditions and matches of the youth. Sacrifices paid off because at 13 the coritiba It takes. At 16 he already made his debut in the first team due to a left which is one wonderthe ability to make the whole team play well, perhaps even the daughter of one mathematical mind which leads him as a kid to excel in science subjects at school, and also of a spirit of sacrifice at the time not suitable for the most technically gifted players. He runs, scores, scores and leads Coritiba to win two championships Paranaense below, despite the fact that, as he himself says, he is practically never paid: “I didn’t care much, I was interested in playing”.

However, it is necessary to capitalize on those qualities, and so in 1971 he passes to Botafogo where he meets what he will define as his absolute master: the great Jairzinho. And at the age of twenty-two, the first calls from the national green and gold, which lead him in 1974 to play his first world cup in Germaniawhere the defending champions go out against the Netherlands by Cruyff. In that case it is the Dutch i Melquiades of the case: the Brazil he brings the old idea of ​​all class and champions of the ’70s, Holland explains to him that he is antiquesthat you have to run and press. Dirceu leaves the field crying for that experience. In Brazil, after four years at Botafogo, he moved first to the Fluminensein a spectacular team that sees alongside Dirceu champions such as Charles Albert e reveal who will win the title From Rio and then to Vasco da Gamaagain winning the title.

A season that coincides with his second and best world championship: in Argentina he is a permanent starter, he scores two goals against Peru in the second round and despite everything says that Brazil is from the final i peruvians incredibly lose 6 to 0 againstArgentina and the green and gold have to settle for the final for third and fourth place againstItalia finished 2 to 1 for Brazil, with Dirceu who will score a great goal with a half right outside from the right edge of the area rigor. It will fly in Mexico to America and then into Spain to Atletico Madrid by Vicente Calderon: will play great with the Colchonerosbut without winning anything. Join the World of 1982, however taking the field only once againstSoviet Union. And for a now 30-year-old footballer, the sirens of Italian football are ringing: he would like it there Roma to make it play next to Falcao but there is no agreement on the contract, and with time running out the only possibility is to marry a newly promoted, the ambitious Verona of Bagnoli. The surly Gialloblù coach at the start says that he doesn’t want it, that he already has it Guidolinbut then makes him a pivot of the team.

Dirceu if he presents with a goal to As in the Coppa Italia, then he’s an integral part of that incredible team newly promoted to Serie A and which at the end of the first leg is second one point behind Roma. For the Brazilian there will be two goals in the league: one against Catanzaro and the other exactly thirty years ago against the Cagliaria wonderful free-kick that takes the lead Verona in a race then overturned by the Sardinians, which will make dreams say goodbye scudettoonly postponed, of the troop of Bagnoli. 31anni Dirceu passes to the Napoli: twenty thousand welcome him to Capodichino, and he will respond with great performances and six goals, albeit in a difficult season for the Azzurri. It only lasts a year though: 1984 will be the summer of Maradona for Napoli, with the Argentine vetoing Dirceu and also taking over the house where he lived.

Not bad: in exchange for a rich severance pay, the Brazilian can move and chooses theListen. Here too he has fun and enjoys himself, but despite five goals and beautiful games the team back off in B and Dirceu then goes to Como, with the Larians arriving in ninth place and above all in the semifinal of Italian Cup eliminating Juventus. But in Italy it never lasts more than a season in the same place for Dirceu, and then from Como he returns to Campania, ad Avellinowhere despite being 34 years old he plays his own improve season. Score a brace on his debut against Fiorentinagiving the victory to Wolvesputs his signature with a lavish performance on the win against Milan of Liedholm and brings the Irpinia of Vinicius one step away from qualifying in Europa.

He is 35 years old: too many for an era in which workouts they were running and steps and that’s it, but he doesn’t care, he wants to have fun and therefore he goes back to Brazil first col Vasco da Gama and then goes to America a Miamibefore returning to Italy once again as Melquiades.

Yes, because Dirceu agrees with theEbolitan: bringing wonders to Macondo practically. He plays two and a half seasons, delighting an audience and a city that will dedicate him stadio e arena of the sportin championships where even the opponents reveled in watching that soccer player intelligentvery strong and spectacular and above all that he never got away with it.

It will pass to Beneventobut then the desire to participate in the Carnevale will be stronger and will come back in Brazil in 1992. He will really stop in 1995, at the age of forty-three: a few months later at Rio de Janeiroattempting to avoid a car engaged in one clandestine racewill go off the road with his small car, dying together with his former teammate from the times of Ebolitana Pasquale Sazio. But Italian football in the 80s, especially in provinceafter all it’s a bit like the Macondo on Marquez: coloredsometimes improbable but beautiful…and outside the rules of the time, like Melquiades.