For the return to A league you need barrels. Perhaps starting from where the previous company had failed: from Belgium. President Columbus in 1980 had been one step away from Ceulemansto then see it fade: Farina does not want to repeat the joke with Eric Gerets. Yes, Milan 40 years ago had just returned to Serie A and the management to improve the team, with the possibility of registering only two foreigners aims one side at the top scorer in the Premier League, Luther Blissett, on the other to the captain of Standard Liège and pillar of the Belgian national team, “il Leone in RekemEric Gerets.

Named Belgian Footballer of the Year in 1982 and winner of two consecutive championships with the Standard Liège by Goethals, Milan slingshots on the defender to snatch him from Colonia which also follows it with some interest: one billion and 300 million lire for the tag, a rich salary from 750 million lire a year and “the lion” arrives at the court of Castagner. The debut in Serie A is from nightmarewith four scoppole remedied from feverfew of Avellinobut Gerets immediately shows that he is a top-level footballer (according to Patron Farina, “the best full-back in the world“), in the second match against Verona: with the captain’s armband on his arm he pushes and puts the Scala family in difficulty, he scores a great goal head and shows harmony with teammates.

On the other hand, he is smart: he speaks several languages ​​and immediately after signing the contract with the Rossoneri he begins to study Italian. Milan was fluctuating and in November they were in mid-table: Gerets gave his all but one arrived injury which keeps him out for three months. He returns in February, but the year that has just begun is anything but positive for the Belgians: on the one hand Coeckmain purchase ofInteris plagued by injuries, a real earthquake is looming for Gerets.

There are the national teams, and Eric is obviously called up for the friendly in preparation for the Europeans which will be played at the King Baldovino stadium against the West Germany. The “Lion” will never play that match: in the retreat of the Red Furies he arrives there police, and wants Eric to go with them. He will remain under pressure for 12 hours. The reason? Almost two years earlier his Standard was one step away from winning the championship and at last hosting the watersheda modest team with no more championship goals, but Goethals smells the stench of mockery from Anderlecht, so it is decided to send captain Eric to talk to the opponents, promising something like 400 thousand Belgian francsa handful less than 20 thousand eurosto lose by two goals difference.

Gerets he admits Allalso because at home the crime fell into prescriptionand Giussy Farina who previously was confident that they were “tute bae” knows that on ethics, after what happened in the recent past, one cannot compromise and it is categorical. While allowing Gerets the extenuating circumstance “of being a soldier who was wrong to obey” the president leaves no way out “With Milan he can’t more play”: the full-back is fired and the image that sees him leave is famous Milanello in tears. Back to playing When: a parenthesis to the modest Maastricht where he will prove that he is still a strong defender earning the call of the Psv with which he will win the Champions Cup In the 1988 and six consecutive Dutch championships.

Leaving football in 1992 he will try his hand as a coach, also collecting important results: on the bench of the modest Lierse he will win the Belgian title in 1997 which had been missing for 37 years and which is still the last one won by the yellow and black club. He will repeat with the Used in 1998 and will also win at Psv, al Galatasaray and in the Qatari society ofAl Duahil. He has recently overcome some health problems: a slight cerebral hemorrhage a few years ago and some related complications, with a few too many falls…but Rekem’s lion has shown that he know each other raise.