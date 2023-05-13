Do you remember… Federico Pisani, the eternal “14” who scored his first goal in Serie A for Atalanta 30 years ago

A Tuscan goal against the Fiorentina… the first goal in Serie A, a boulder on the permanence of the Viola in Serie A. Thirty years ago, on 16 May, the first goal of Federico “Chicco” Pisani: a header against a very inguaiatissima Fiorentina on the fourth to last matchday. First goal in his first as owner in Serie A for Chicco, who has 19 years, some footage of the race and the label of the predestined on the shoulders. From Castelnuovo in Garfagnanain the province of Lucca, quick on legs and ideas: an intelligent and good boy at school, very good on the pitch as brief strikercapable of jumping the man getting him drunk with feints and dribbling and scoring goals with his beautiful right foot, today he would perhaps remember Mertens.

His qualities earned him an audition col Torino and then after switching from Margin Covered arrives in the youthAtalanta available to Cesare Prandelli in an excellent brood, where he finds another striker who is not bad in terms of dribbling and feinting, Mimmo Morpheus, and young men like Tacchinardi, Pavan, Viali. That Primavera he wins the Viareggio Tournament and the Scudetto. And in the 1991/92 season Bruno Giorgi on the bench, in a season where salvation has never been in question, he sent him onto the pitch for the first time a 17 yearsa few minutes against the Cagliari. He will play other remnants of the match, and will also find some space in the following season, when Atalanta is very strong under the orders of Marcello Lippi: Chicco faces people of the caliber of Maurizio Ganz e Charles Perronebut there is as well ivan valenciano which isn’t much and so Lippi throws him into the fray, up to the first match as owner against Fiorentina, where Chicco also scores.

It will find less space in the following season, with Guidolin on the bench, and then he is sent to the cadetteria, al Monza gain experience: play 21 games, give several assists to his teammates and score two goals, one against Ravenna in a match that will finish 2-1 for the Romagnoli, with a brace from a future Chicco team-mate, Bobo Vieri. Monza relegated to C, Atalanta did the same, ending up in B: he arrives on the bench Mondonicowho appreciates talented players so much, and in fact focuses on Pisani, who will play often, will find the goal once, but will give several assists to his teammates in a season that culminates with a return to Serie A.

It is a “terrible” team that is set up for Mondonico: there are Bobo Vieri, Paul Montero, Marco Sgrò, Mimmo Morfeo. And in November, the Goddess is even third, with Pisani playing often and very well. One goal per Bari for a victory at San Nicola, a goal to Roma which leads the nerazzurri to win from behind, the decisive goal for a draw a Piacenzagoal at Cremona and a decisive goal against the Cagliari in the quarterfinals of the Italian Cup. Pisani’s Atalanta will reach the final, once again against Fiorentina, but this time they will win. In the following season Federico should have been part of an even more explosive Atalanta: with Pippo Inzaghi e Lentini’s teeth in addition to him and Morpheus, but he was seriously injured and therefore after only two appearances he had to postpone any speech to the second round.

A few clips, like at the beginning of his career, and Chicco is ready to return at full speed. Unfortunately it will not happen: on February 12, 1997, while he is in auto with his girlfriend and two friends, he will lose control of the vehicle. Pisani and Alessandra Midali, the girlfriend, die on impact. In Bergamo they are incredulous, Captain Fortunato repeats that “it was here that they changed with me yesterday”, the patron Ivan Ruggeri – who is like a father for the players – he doesn’t rest: “Many teams asked us for it… perhaps if we had given him away…”. Mondonico refuses to believe it. To the funerals there are 4 thousand people, and the company withdraws the number 14. In the next match there is the shirt on the sidelines, Atalanta wins against Vicenza with a brace from Inzaghi and a goal by Sheet. For goals there is no joy, but only tears and kisses to that shirt under the curve, with an intelligent referee and not slavish executor of regulations, who avoids yellow cards and unnecessary warnings. Thirty years ago Pisani’s first goal in Serie A, who knows how many more he would have scored.