The last goal in green-and-white shirt38 years ago, is a classic: role swapping with Ramón Diaz who goes on the right wing at of the Duke who looks like a dancer, the ball placed in the center and Geronimo Barbadillo that he just has to put it on the back of Corti for the 1 to 0. He will also have a hand in the 2 to 0 of Nando DeNaplesproviding him with a nice assist: theListen then, on that February 24th 1985, he will equalize 2 to 2 thanks to a brace from another player who would have worn the green-and-white shirt, Dirceu. But the Marches will be relegated at the end of the season, theAvellino no, also thanks to the plays of that Peruvian right wing that drove crazy experts of the caliber of Gianni Brera is that Maradona he would have liked to be at his side.

Peruvian, son of art, was born in 1954 a Limain the area callao: his dad is Guillermo, a glory of the national team and local clubs who, however, would like his son to be a doctor and not a footballer. But his grandmother helps him clandestinely sign his first contract with him Sport Boys and from there, in ’72, his career began. Three years later he is in the Peruvian national who surprisingly wins his second and last America Cupcon cubillas diamond tip. Many set their sights on that wing fast and very skilled in dribblingwith the curious afro hair which earned him the nickname of Patrol for the resemblance to the lead actor of the show Youth Patrol.

would like the Boca Juniorscheck the Nuevo Leon Tigers, in Mexicowhere Barbadillo becomes a local idol by winning two championships and one Mexico Cupin addition to Mexican Ballon d’Or in 1982. Today in his honor the number 7 shirt has even been retired. He is part of the national team that al world also plays against Italy and, in the meantime, an old acquaintance of Mexican football who had already landed in Italy, Juary, he reports it to his agent. To the legendary Avellino patron Hisses two videotapes of the Peruvian arrow are shown – he likes it. He proposes $1.85 billion to Tigres to get it: “Per Hugo Sanchez – Barbadillo likes to remind – 350,000 were disbursed”. And the Peruvian winger, who knows little or nothing about the Italian championship, is told that he will go to a team fighting for Europe: the story of his arrival in Avellino, at the time still struggling with the post-earthquake, is those from welcome to the South and so will everything else in the story.

In fact, it takes very little for that unquestionably good and equally smart and likeable footballer to enter the heart of the Avellino people. In the same way, the warmth of a square that loves football in a visceral way conquers Barbadillo in a very short time. And if in Peru Geronimo had become Patrolin Avellino that hair is worth the nickname of Trufflealthough the patron Sibilia is not really well disposed towards that cut and several times tries to direct it from Saturdaytrusted barber. The only detail that didn’t go well, given that, as Barbadillo himself recalled, as soon as he arrived in Avellino the president wanted to personally examine the physical characteristicspassing over the “crooked thighs”Why “it’s good for doing and dribbling”.

He will make many of “dribbling” Barbadillo, even ten goals in three years, the first right against Ascoli, a very important one in a Avellino-Milan 4 – 0 of 11 September ’83 and several assists. they would Lazio e Romabut is ultimately given to theUdinese which has to be replaced Zico and disburses 1.4 billion lire, not bad for a now 31-year-old footballer. Initially Barbadillo refused and returned to Avellino: but at the time the players had very little say in the matter and had to go in black and white. In Friuli plays well the first year, so much so that the Napoli: Maradona appreciates it, Bianchi who had already had him at Avellino as well, but Udinese are asking too much, only to then take Daniel Bertoni and put Barbadillo out of the squad, which was also the subject of some nasty comments from the fans. Little stuff however, given that Barbadillo continued to live in Udine. After a year out of him, he begins his second career, among the amateurs: with the from San Vitothen with the Milland and then a passage also in the Benevento area, with the Milan Sannio. He has never left Italy and today he is a talent scout, looking for new ones Patrol around the world.