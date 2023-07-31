Do you remember… Luvanor and Pedrinho in Catania: from the promise of an Etna Zico to the variety of peppers in the greenhouse

The Star Everyone Wants so headlines a Brazilian newspaper of 1983. The star that everyone wants, fresh from a tournament Toulon wonderful and according to the future newspaper protagonist of the green and gold national team at the 1986 World Cup in Mexico is Luvanor Donizete Borgessimply said Luvanor. A few weeks before the mythical president’s Catania Angelo Massimino he had returned to Serie A after three hard-fought play-offs, which he won almost unexpectedly. At the end of June Catania is in A… and the Serie A market closes at the end of June 1983. Massimino gets an exemption and leaves with the coach, the late Gianni Di Marzio, for Brazil: yes, he remembers a lot The coach in the ball.

It seems that Massimino even announced to journalists that he would soon be leaving for a top secret country to buy two Brazilians… Time is running out and the days of extension are few (three): even if Massimino’s ideas and in particular those of Gianni DiMarzio, who has always had a fine palate for footballers, were excellent, between Careca and other champions to hurry up better focus on less demanding names.

E Luvanor is a real promise at that time in Brazil: play at goias as an advanced midfielder: fast, good dribbling, good shooting and described as a young Zico who certainly, according to Placar “doesn’t shoot as accurately as Gerson or Rivelino” but on the other hand “shoots well with both feet while they only with one”. The second Brazilian taken from the country that Massimino had not wanted to reveal to journalists was instead more successful than Luvanor: Pedro Luis Vicencotesaid Pedrinho. Full-back with a silky left foot, he had made his debut at Palmeiras and then moved to Vasco da Gamaalready entering the green and gold national team with which he had participated in the 1979 America’s Cup and the 1982 World Cup, while never taking the field.

These are Massimino’s two strokes for Serie A: Luvanor arrives in Catania with his then girlfriend, he settles in little, Pedrinho instead much more. However, the departure is already difficult, and does not even reserve the illusions that usually develop on the wings of enthusiasm for the newly promoted. Catania is immediately out of the group stage Italian Cupdespite undemanding opponents such as Reggiana, Carrara, Verona, Cagliari e Campobasso. In the championship, however, things are a little better: the first five games reserve two defeats, two draws and one victory, with Pedrinho already the author of two goals. Instead, Luvanor is more evanescent, showing flashes of class but also the difficulties of dealing with the surly Italian stoppers and above all to move to conquer the ball. 7 matches followed in which Catania didn’t score a single goal and won only two points: after a defeat against Genoa, the bench was changed and Di Marzio was replaced by Fabbri, but little changed.

At the end of the first round the Etna are last with only 8 points conquered. When Udinese arrives in Catania, in the second leg, the public evidently not satisfied with what should have been Zico’s heir cheers for the original version of “Galinho”, cheering him on when he is about to take the free-kicks. He will end up two to zero with a brace of his own Zico and with the Catania public applauding him, an attitude that throws Pedrinho into despair. Just him, greeting his compatriot at the end of the game will say: “How can we win if our fans are rooting for you too?”.

The team will manage to collect only four points in the second round and will relegate from bottom of the standings: both will stay with the Etna also in Serie B. Luvanor’s first goal will come in November of 1984 against Monza, he will score again against Pisa in the penultimate championship and against Verona in the Italian Cup, while Pedrinho will repeat himself much more often. In any case, Catania’s championships will be far from exciting and both will return to Brazil: Luvanor to Santos and Pedrinho to Vasco Da Gama. The first will play well, ending his career in 1993, the second older than three years will stop at Bangu in 1988. Again in Placar, Luvanor will recount the adventure in Catania as a nightmare, bringing it into play in a somewhat fictional way as well the Mafia. Pedrinho has established himself as a solicitor, Luvanor has disappeared… although a variety of hothouse pepper named after him has been created… we like to think in honor of him.

