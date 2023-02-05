A four years when yours padre takes you for a walk hand in hand it’s a party: and it’s a party to be next to the old man Meteor to see the team of your city, the Dnieperwith that young coach on the bench who seems a little crazy and whom everyone calls “Colonel”. Then the Dnieper, which dreams of participating for the first time in the Vissaya Ligathe Soviet top flight, ago gol: everyone hugs, shouts, jumps and that’s when By Valerijovyc Protasov he decides that one day he will take care of making them jump and hug each other.

A 12 years he is in the Dnepr youth academy, look closely at the colonnello Lobanovskij take the team to the top flight. TO sixteen years is at the youth tournament of Vitebskand with a partner who will be close to him practically throughout his career, Hennadij Lytovchenko, drives the Dynamo Moscow defense crazy. Watching the race for the Dinamo there is a lively old man: Gabriel Helpno longer coaches due to age issues, but two of the three international successes of the Russian national team (at the time Soviet) came with him on the bench, gold at Olympic Games Of Melbourne and above all the victory ofEuropean of the ’60. Kacalin looks at the two boys and assures those close to him: “They’ll make the way.”

Read Also From Skriniar to Leao, always the same film: the push and pull on renewals has frankly got bored

Already: Oleh is a centre-forward, but not the static ones despite the high height, it moves a lot and is fast, and then it feels the door like few others. Features that lead him to Mark very, very much: from his debut in 1981 to his last season at Dnepr in 1987 he scores over a hundred goals. In the national team we already get to 20 years: at the under 20 World Cup in 1983, the USSR was not lucky, but in a memorable match a duel took place that would last throughout the 80s, too generously, between him and Marco Van Bastenboth goals in a match between the Soviet Union and the Netherlands.

The numbers of the Dnepr and the landing in the senior national team, however, mean only one thing: that Protasov enters that generation shaped by Valeri Lobanovskyi. The Colonel trains the Dynamo Kiev and simultaneously the national team of the Soviet Union. Someone argues are the same thing.

“If you want to play for the national team you have to come to Dynamo Kiev,” the Colonel tells him. And Oleh leaves for Kiev, obviously together with Lytovcenko, despite the terrible disappointment of the Dnepr fans and also of the managers who try to hinder that transfer. Three times top scorer of the Russian championship, with Dinamo and the national team making them talk about an innovative game model, where everyone does everything, Protasov becomes the object of desire of many European clubalthough at the time it was practically impossible secure a Soviet footballer.

Read Also “Why aren’t you at school?”: Luciano Spalletti and the lesson to young Napoli fans

To make these desires even stronger come the European Championships 1988with the Soviet Union beating in the group stage When e England and in the semifinal he crashes theItalia, precisely with a goal from Protasov (and naturally, given that the final result is 2 to 0 for the USSR, with a goal also from Lytovcenko) and in the final they surrendered to Van Basten’s Holland. At that time the general opinion was that i two best centre-forwards in the world were Van Basten and Protasov. Too generous opinion, however, given that the latter was practically not never been evaluated outside of Lobanovskyi’s laboratory.

Try to take it there Juventusexactly 34 years ago, with Lambs impressed with that team and not put off by having already run a bad business with Zavarov: but this time he can’t get hold of it. A mutual dream of going to play in Italy, or in any case outside the Soviet Union where the salary, however high compared to compatriots, is ridiculous respect to star player Europeans. Before the Italian World Cup, in 1989 the Soviet national team went on an internship Italia and while Lobanovskyi’s boys used to training two or three times a day are amazed by the single morning session or afternoon of the Italian teams, they try again Inter, Fiorentina e Roma for Protasov but nothing, the federation won’t let him leave.

However, many things change with theSoviet Union That it crumbles: but the 1990 world championship which should have been a showcase for those jewels is not good. The only offer that comes for Protasov is fromOlympiakos: it’s not an Italian team, but anything goes. Once again, however, the federation gets in the way by saying that the players who have not yet completed 28 years they cannot go abroad. Protasov intervenes with a very tough interview: “I’m not a servo”, he says, arguing that one way or another he will leave. And so it is: even if the striker passes to the Greeks with delay, together with Lytovcenko.

In red and white shirt it doesn’t hurt, but, like all the players who have come out of the Lobanovskyi Laboratory, he doesn’t even make a mess: he stays for four seasons scoring about 50 goals and winning one cup of Greece it’s a Super cup. In 1994 he flies to Japan: in Osaka, where he stayed for two years before returning to Greece to end his career as a footballer and start coaching. On February 4th he completes 59 years old: who knows if they had let him leave for Italy if today we would tell of him in the same way, of the suggestion of a period forgotten Very presto.