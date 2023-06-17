Do you remember… Simonini’s goal that gave Piacenza their first Serie A title: “30 years later we’re still celebrating”

“I have done 150 career goals, but that one there…”. That was there 30 years ago al San Vito Of Cosenza and yielded Fulvio Simonini the hero of Piacenza, forever. Cadetteria ’92-’93, last day on 13 June, one of those to make a film of: two teams already in Serie A, Cremona e Reggianafour teams in one point to contend for promotion: Ascoli, Lecce, Padua and Piacenza di Teeth Cagni. The red and white play in Cosenza, the match is blocked on 0 a 0 but on the 45th All about the Vine headed, the 32-year-old Simonini pounced on the ball: it is the goal that brings Piacenza to the first time in its history in A league. And Simonini has just returned from party in Piacenza with fans and teammates when he replies: “Marvelous: I hadn’t seen many of them in 30 years but we were still there kicking each other’s ass like when we shared lo locker room. There was Dads which at one point it was palewe asked him why and he replied that Carannante she had talked to him in half an hour Neapolitan dialect. A great party.”

It was the all-Italian Piacenza of Gigi Cagni, a visionary for the time: “Yes, he made an incredible ass in training: but that 4-3-3 very aggressive and very high was certainly a big news at the beginning of the 90s, our opponents were in a lot of trouble because they weren’t used to those rhythms”. And in fact, thanks to those schemes comes the final surprise: the A for the first time in history, perhaps a goal unexpected for many protagonists, that they are amazed still today: “Someone at the party still said that we brought Piacenza to Serie A despite the fact that we were scarce but I don’t agree – says Simonini – we had Taibi in goal who was an excellent goalkeeper, Piovani e Of the Vine forward, Daniele Moretti, Turrini and then in November they took me, Carannante and Iacobelli…in short, I believe that the company also had the ambition to try to get to Serie A, and the team was strong”.

And that goal remains engraved in the history and in memory: “A personal gratification: I didn’t play much, but I scored the promotion goal. Today my name is associated to that goal and the shotgun a San Siro with the shirt ofAtalanta: it’s nice because that’s the striker’s job, the goal… and if those goals are remembered after so many years it’s nice, it means that you left something”. Therefore after 30 years there are few regrets for Simonini, even if he conquered Serie A also thanks to one of his goals he played it very littlefirst at Atalanta, with a brace at the San Siro against Inter, then atUdinesewhile Piacenza did not confirm it for the following year: “But at the time the squads in Serie A were 16 or 17 players and they could be taken 2 foreigners. Almost always the foreigners who arrived were attackers and therefore we Italians often we ended up in Bit is no coincidence that reading the scorer rankings of the time in the cadet championship at the top there was always me, De Vitis e Tell us. Just think that the latter has come to be the protagonist at the World after playing only one year in Serie A. In short, it’s not like today that there are squads from 40 players”.

Not that today, however, there are many Italians in Serie A: “Because there is less hungry and foreigners are certainly cheaper, but there is also a trust problem: the Under 20s reach the World Cup finals but how many of those kids play on their teams? We brought 3 teams in the final in the cups? It’s true, but apart from that we have them lost allwe must not say that with this we have become strongotherwise we do as in 2006 with the victory that served only to cover up everything that was wrong… the truth is that that’s over generation of players, even our football has passed in the background”. And returning to Piacenza, Simonini sees a unique experience e unrepeatable: “A team like that nowadays? It doesn’t seem like it and to be honest I’m not one of those who say ‘in my day’, life goes on, football goes on…”. But it also counts to look back… an entire city says that after 30 years celebrate a goal again.