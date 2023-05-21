Do you remember… The Fatal Verona of Nereo Rocco’s Milan: 50 years ago the knockout that cost the Scudetto

Siren. Yes, one cannot fail to start from a mythological figure to tell a football legend that began exactly 50 years ago. In reality in this case the creatures half women and half fish have nothing to do with it, in this case we are talking about a Siren yes, but a Paolo Sirenatoday a lawyer and on 20 May 1973 a footballer of the Veronafirst scorer of a Hellas-Milan finished 5-3 that started the legend of “Fatal Verona”. Yeah, because the Milan Of “Paròn” Rocco in the 1972/73 season is the strongest of all: in the first round it closes on equal points with the Juventusthen takes off in the second round, only to slow down until reaching the penultimate matchday with a point advantage over the bianconeri and Laziopursuers.

In the last round, the bianconeri are engaged in Roma against the Giallorossi, Chinaglia’s Lazio a NapoliMilan in Verona: on paper a turn in favor of Rivera and companions, despite the fact that the final is to be played on Wednesday Cup Winners’ Cup against the Leeds in Thessaloniki. An impervious journey for the time to arrive in that part of Greece, with the fatigue of the players increased by a very heavy pitch due to a downpour: Milan asked to postpone the match against Verona, the League responded spades and the Rossoneri, with the Cup Winners’ Cup won at the end of a long battle with the British decided by Luciano Chiarugithey go to play at Bentegodi aware that a victory will be enough.

In fact, the situation says Milan 44, Lazio and Juve 43. An easy match on paper: Verona di What is it is still fighting for the relegation but he could also lose and save himself. The Benetegodi is Rossoneri, but the notoriously superstitious Rocco doesn’t like the atmosphere. And in fact, after 29 minutes Verona is leading by 3-0. Zigoni seems to skate in the Milan defense and gives the ball to Sirena who just has to push it in, then a great shot Luppi rears up after deflection of Sabadini and ends up under the crossbar beating Oldfour minutes pass and Bergamaschi it goes over with a tunnel A tour and puts the focus for Luppi which still scores.

At that moment, however, good news arrives from the other fields: Chinaglia’s Lazio is unable to pass in the home of NapoliJuventus instead lost in Rome thanks to a goal by greatswords. A situation that would lead Lazio and Milan to 44 points and allo playoff. Milan tries to take it back after a goal by Rosébut in the meantime Juventus equalized in the second half with Altafini: with those results, given the regulations of the time, even something new would emerge three-way playoff between Milan, Juventus and Lazio. Verona spread by scoring two more goals in two minutes with Luppi and an own goal from Turone, Milan shortens with Sabadini e Bigons. But in the meantime in Rome, even celebrated by the Giallorossi fans, Juventus scores with Cuccureddo: news that also brings down Lazio in Naples, overtaken by a goal by Damiani. It is a shock among the Rossoneri fans, who already had the champagne ready for the tenth championship, that of the star. Accusations and poisons will follow: there is talk of prizes to be won for Verona and Naples.

From Sirena to Sotomayorequally mythological creature: the penultimate day of the 1989/90 championship, Milan and Napoli are tied on 47 points, with the Neapolitans Maradona engaged a Bolognathe Rossoneri of Bags once again at the Bentegodi. To the From the Ara there is no game with Napoli leading 3-0 already after a quarter of an hour and it seems that the same fate has the match in Verona with Mark Simon who finds the advantage on a free kick. Also in this case, given the last round which sees Napoli engaged at home with Lazio already safe and without ambitions, and Milan at the San Siro with Bari in the exact same situation as Lazio, we are heading towards a playoff. But the Rossoneri in Verona are nervous after Sotomayor’s header, Sacchi and they see him in the referee’s attitude Lo Bello hostility: From Basten is cautioned, takes off his shirt in protest and is expelled, the same fate befalls Rijkaard for insults. And in nine men Milan opens up to the incursions of Verona, which passes with Davide Pellegrini. Also in this case the defeat in Verona is fatal for the Rossoneri’s Scudetto ambitions. And we are in the present day: on 4 June 2023 on the last day there is still Milan-Verona, this time not at the Bentegodi though. The Rossoneri are not playing for the Scudetto, but there will probably be a place at stake for them Champions, for Verona to stay in Serie A. So it could be “Fatal Milan” or “Fatal Verona” again. Remaining in the field of myths perhaps from Sirena to Messiah… or maybe a more homemade one Lasagna.