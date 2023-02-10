Bundles of rose squeezed quickly between one foot and the other and then off, jumping off the stage of theAriston with flowers flying to the front row audience. The only one Blanco than a column with the name “Do you remember” and football-themed can recognize a San Remo would have done the Cuauhteminha, of course. After all, taking it with the necessary pliers, Sanremo has some similarities with the World Cup it has it: it is an event that occurs with cadenza regularwhich has a large following and which reserves surprises that you will later become attached to.

Blanco, understood obviously as cuauhtémoc (and who else?), Sanremo would have been as good as it was at the World Cup. A man of showprobably not a one man show, that the improvisation he had to learn it right away: since when bambinocalled by that name in honor of thelast emperor aztecomust grow to tepitoa neighborhood di Mexico City famous for the veneration of the “Santa Death” and for the very high rate delinquent. Help mom sell videotapes pirate, but often they are stolen from him and he has to make up for the stolen goods, obviously inventing something. When he can play ball in the “Impala”, a team of kids from the barrio: he’s small and stocky, but he never lets you fall the ball on the groundthat’s his fun. It’s a strikerbut in the first audition the coach lets him play defender central…of course it’s bad. But then she notices him Angel “Coca” Gonzalez and takes it toAmericawith which he signs the first contract with attached first salary: a torta to buy for mom.

Read Also Serie C, journalist Matteo Marani elected president: it is Gravina’s victory that strengthens his majority in the FIGC

At the age of 21 he became the owner with Beenhaker: he’s good, a true juggler, but also mad and prone to excesses on the pitch. In the 1995 made his national debut in 1998 the summons arrives World Cup in France. The debut is with the South Koreawho took the lead from a free-kick, then equalised Pelaez. It is at that point that Blanco presents himself to the world: the opponents double on him top left, and in response he takes the ball between his feet, jump in between to the two leaving the ball at half height (otherwise it would be an illegal play) e escape. A little later you need a assist for another player who will become a protagonist in those World Cups, Luis Hernandez. That play that Blanco will repeat many times and which was already known in Mexico will become the “Cuauteminha”, but also “la pincer”, the “salto della rana” and other variants. Blanco scores with Belgium in the second game and an assist is needed in the round of 16 that Mexico loses against Germania.

This is how he presents himself to Europe, even if the call from a club from the Old Continent will arrive only two years later. Two years and one Confederation Cup later to tell the truth: already because Cuauhtémoc Blanco vince in 1999 col Mexico and in Mexico that cup, as a protagonist. It makes 4 at the debut atSaudi Arabiahe scored the decisive goal in semifinalin extra time against the United States. E in finale against the Brazilin a beautiful race finished 4 a 3 the fourth goal belongs to Blanco. So Europe: to grab it in 2000 is the Valladolidbut in a qualifying match in Port of Spain against Trinidad and Tobago Blanco broke tibia and fibula. A few months later is likely to drown in the poolbut the aim is noble: so strong is the desire to return to the field in his great opportunity in Spain that in order to accelerate with the rehabilitation he jumps into the water without knowing how to swim. Col Valladolid takes the field only 23 timesscoring 3 golincluding a splendid free-kick against the Real Madrid.

Read Also Bestial Sundays – Umbrella gesture, figurative gesture of vulgarity, “prankster” gestures: the most absurd disqualifications of the weekend

Of course there is ai 2002 World Cup: there is when against theItalia Of Trapattoni in the qualifying round he invents himself l’assist for that impossible goal by Jared Borgetti and of course between one play and another he sticks one cuauhteminha Between Zambrotta e Cannavaro. Blanco’s plays earned Mexico first place in that very difficult group which, in addition to Trap’s Italy, also saw Croatia and theEcuador. Incomprehensibly, however, the boys of the “Tri” stop at the eighths against the States United.

Meanwhile, Blanco returns to Mexico, at theAmericaand begins to combine one after the other, that kicking a bunch of roses is rubbish: between elbow in the teeth of opponents, sexist comments against a female linesman, not exactly sweet words to his captain Rafael Marquezup to an exultation that sees him a four paws and with the leg raised like a dog and with an opposing goalkeeper like a tree after a goal. This, and strained relations with The Volpewill cost him the 2006 World Cup (which will almost cause a popular uprising at home): Blanco will have the opportunity to take revenge some time later, when after scoringAtlas coached by La Volpe he will exult by lying down in the style of Botticelli’s Venus (or Platini, if you wish), in front of the coach mocking him.

Fly to America al Chicago Fire, where he also has time to be loved by American fans. He could end up at Catania, but the deal fades. Join the world championship 2010 and mark, a 37 years old. He ends his career in America, with a celebratory match in 2016. Then it recycles first as actorwithout too much success, but becoming an icon (obviously) of some advertisingfor example by mistaking the pronunciation of the Pepsi leading the same company to market the “Pecsi” in Mexico and finally governor of the State of Morelos, which has little to do with the places where he lived but so be it. In short, a strong footballer yes, but also an interesting though picturesque character: worthy of the stage of the Aristonwithout the need to kick the roses.