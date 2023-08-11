Do you remember…The waltz of strikers from newly promoted Lecce in Serie A in ’93: president Jurlano in the (failed) search for cheap goals

And valzer Of strikers. No, not the one from last season between Mbappé, Lukaku, Vlahovic, Kane and Osimhen. L’Arabia saudi at the time he had never even reached the World Cup and in the Saudi League the strongest players were Sami Al Jaber and obviously Saeed Al Owairan: no European or South American champion would have ever thought of playing for him. No, the strikers waltz of thirty years ago concerns the newly promoted Lecce of Franco Jurlanoand the background music dictated by the late president himself was punctuated by the refrain: “To come to Lecce, players must be cheap, if they cost nothing, even better”.

Who already bring Serie A to Street of the Sea In the ’93 it had been an unexpected undertaking. The 1991/1992 season had been a complicated season, ending in eighth place in the standings but after the C abyss was one step away on matchday 31, with the Giallorossi penultimate in the standings. Therefore the B of 1992/1993 should have been calm for the Salento: without major efforts on the market, with some young man on loan like Gabriele Big e Alessio Unload them from Rome, Pierluigi Orlandini from Atalanta, plus expert grafts like Stefano Melchior e Antonio Rizzolo. And instead it happens that Strongman Bolchi sets up a tough and combative group, which scores very little yes, but almost never takes goals and in a heart-pounding final paired two days from the end in Ascoli and Padova, with a victory in the 90th minute in Bologna and the other narrowly on the Lucchese win Serie A. An unexpected goal, an incredible satisfaction for a square that has shown in the two previous experiences in Serie A that it can bring warmth and color to the top flight.

Bolchi leaves, arrives Sonnetsand president Jurlano once again wants to focus on foreign talent to impress in the top flight: on the other hand, in previous years he had been able to bring champions of the caliber of Pasculli and excellent players like Beto Beards e Mazinho (passing through Vincze), even getting close to bringing people like Tigana to Lecce. But this time it’s more complicated: the will is there, the intuition as well but money is short. And then even the loans become complicated: they would like to bet on the Brazilian boy from Milan, Giovane Elber, but the Rossoneri club prefer to keep him close to home, and send him to Zurich bank Grasshoppers. And Nedo Sonetti would gladly bring his old protégé Kubilay Turkyilmaz from Bologna, which in the meantime is relegated to Serie C1 (by Lecce, by the way), but when Jurlano hears of the Swiss’ signing he gives up.

And then the solution would come from South America: at the River Plate in Montevideo there is a centre-forward whose name is Osvaldo Canobbio. An old-style striker, 1.92 meters tall and already in the national team: in ’91 he had participated in the Under 20 World Cup in Portugal, but Celeste had gone out in the group stage, without scoring a single goal. Certainly not the best business card for an attacker. In any case, there seems to be margins: Osvaldo arrives in the training camp in Montepulciano and in the first friendly played against the local Second Category team, he also scores four times. However, in the following friendly he is in trouble: for Sonetti he is very slow, but the biggest problem is that the River Plate of Montevideo he asks for a billion, at most 950 million lire. Jurlano offers a maximum of 800 on the nail and therefore the managers of the Uruguayan team invite him to return to his homeland.

Lecce will first turn to a Czech striker, the flag of Sparta Prague, Horst Siegl, but in the end they will opt for the Brazilian center forward, now 29 years old, Carlos Toffoli said “The Gaucho”: and who knows, maybe even the slow Canobbio could have done a little more than the late Gaucho, by now a historical icon of Italian “bidonology”. With Gerson Cacapa, Andre Gumprecht and Kwame Ayew Lecce will only get 11 pointsarriving inexorably last and returning to Serie B in the last championship under Jurlano. Canobbio instead would have had a career between Argentina and Uruguay. Maybe today he will be able to say: “I would have saved that Lecce with a goal”.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

