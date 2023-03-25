Original title: Do you think it is reasonable for the top 10 coaches in the history of the Premier League to average points per game?

Since its inception in 1992, the Premier League has been home to some brilliant managers, helping to advance the game’s tactics in a variety of ways. But which of them is the best in terms of points per game?Although people are concerned about the head coach

There is certainly interest in their style of play, how they build their teams and how they get the best out of their players, but the main barometer of success is whether they can consistently lead their teams to threes.

With this in mind, we’re looking at the 10 managers with the highest scoring averages in Premier League history. Note: We only include managers with 38 or more Premier League games, so for now, Ten Hag is missing out.

10. Mikel Arteta – 1.82

The former Arsenal captain finished eighth in his first two seasons in charge of his beloved side, the club’s lowest ranking since 1995. But the mantra of “trust the process” has proven itself well over time, especially with Arsenal topping the table so far in 2023-23.

The final average was 1.82 points per game. This is the phenomenal Arsenal side that Arteta has built in his own image, and we wouldn’t be surprised to see Arteta climb a few places up this list in the years to come.

9. Carlo Ancelotti – 1.84

In 2009, Ancelotti became Chelsea coach and helped Chelsea win the Premier League title and FA Cup title in the 2009-2010 season.

In the second season of coaching Chelsea, Ancelotti was empty-handed and could only accept the fate of getting out of class.Ancelotti led Chelsea in 109 games, winning 67 games, losing 22 games, and drawing 20 games. The final average rating was

1.84。

8. Thomas Tuchel – 1.94

Even though everything is lackluster in the end, let’s not forget that Tuchel’s performance in 2023 is very good. After replacing Frank Lampard in January, the foreigner has led Chelsea to incredible form, taking the Blues from ninth in the league to fourth and, more recently, winning the Champions League. Tuchel was sacked after a poor start to the 2023-23 season, but his Premier League record is indeed impressive. 1.94 points per game.

7. Wenger – 1.96 Wenger holds the Premier League record for most games officiated between 1996 and 2018 with 828. The fact that he managed to maintain an excellent scoring average of 1.96 points per game over those 22 years is pretty remarkable. It's his consistency that has led the tools to 20 consecutive top-four seasons, so it's no surprise that the legendary foreigner is in the top 10. 6. Jose Mourinho 2.03 Remember Mourinho's early years at Chelsea, winning game after game, trophy after trophy with the Blues. It can be said that his aura is not what it used to be. He has been unmissable throughout his time in the Premier League, although he has had Roma play something shiny now. He's 2.03 points per game, a head coach with personality. 5. Roberto Mancini – 2.05 When things go in the Italian's favour, they excel, as demonstrated by his Manchester City side's win of one of the most high-profile Premier League trophies in history. Things slowly went from bad to worse. Months later, he lost his cool over claims that he would be replaced by Manuel Pellegrini, while also breaking new words about his own backroom and players. He was eventually sacked at the end of the 2012-13 season following the FA Cup final defeat to Wigan Athletic. He's still scoring 2.05 points per game. 4. Antonio Conte – 2.07 There have been plenty of managers who have opted to deploy three centre-backs in the Premier League, but Conte is arguably the one who has benefited the most from the choice of formation. He transformed his Chelsea side after losing to Arsenal in March 2016, a decision that helped him win the Premier League trophy nine months later. A year later, he was fired. The Italian's return to the Premier League has seen Tottenham hotspur form a solid second half of the 2023-22 campaign, which saw them beat Arsenal to Champions League qualification. Conte's results in his first full season in charge of Spurs were less than impressive, but the manager still boasts an impressive return of 2.075 points per game in 120 Premier League appearances. 3. Jurgen Klopp – 2.12 Klopp's side also suffered a poor 2023-21 season when they lost their best players to a series of injuries. The fact that he ranks so high on this list is a testament to just how tenacious Liverpool will be in 2018-19 and 2023-20 and 2023-22. Liverpool's struggles so far in 2023-23 have seen his rating drop slightly, down to 2.12. 2. Sir Alex Ferguson – 2.16 There aren't many managers who achieve eternal glory at the peak of their careers, and Ferguson is one of them. The Scot picked up his 13th Premier League winner's medal after stepping down as United boss in 2013. Fortunately for Red Devils fans, we don't need what happened after he left. Just enjoying all those victorious memories and Ferguson averaging 2.16 points per game. 1. Pep Guardiola – 2.34 There are a lot of people who would have you think Guardiola is just a manager who has invested a lot of money and therefore his success doesn't count. Speaking of his four Premier League titles, his points record in 2017-18, the joint record for most consecutive wins and most goals scored by his side in a season, and his 2.34 points per game , the highest scorer of any Premier League manager.

