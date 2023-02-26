If you want to prolong the winter in the snow, beyond the Friulian border the white coat is still in excellent condition. And with lifts open until 10 April, there is plenty of time to enjoy the winter wonderland of the Villach area. Among the unmissable activities obviously the alpine skiing on the Gerlitzen Alpewhere it is possible to ski in Stella Ronda mode or “with the sun in front” all day long thanks to the privileged position of the area.

But that’s not all, because for those who love ski mountaineering, snowshoeing or walking there is the Dobratsch Nature Parka protected area of ​​great natural beauty, where you can immerse yourself in a former ski destination and where nature takes back its space.

Skiing on the Gerlitzen Alp in Villach with the sun on your face all day long

In winter, the combination of hot sun and low temperatures is a solution that cannot leave you indifferent. Thanks to its natural conformation, Alpe Gerlitzen is a mountain where you can ski with a 360 degree panoramic view and with the sun on your face all day. Its network of trails and paths includes 32 downhill slopes extending for 52 kilometres and cover all levels of difficulty.

To these also add up 15 kilometers of natural trails for ski mountaineering. To best explore the mountain, it is possible to ski in the “Stella Ronda” mode, an ideal itinerary between ski lifts, downhill slopes and time of day, which allows you to ski with the sun on your face and enjoy a magnificent view of the Alps Julian, on the Caravanke and on the Grosseglockner. A ski resort that invests and that presented the new Wörthersee-Freeride-Jet lift facility which allows skiers to enjoy even more of the southeast side of the mountain.

The Gerlitzen Ski and Snowboard School offers lessons for children and adults at three different locations on the mountain. In addition, parking spaces with 3,300 spaces are available at the main gateways to the ski area including Annenheim and Klösterle. And what about regional specialties in sixteen huts and bars throughout the ski area? Restaurants that are characterized by attention to the quality of the cuisine and often offer products from local farms and from the rest of Carinthia. For the stay, hotels and resorts located directly on the mountain, with modern facilities, are very popular.

Snow hiking trails and cross-country ski trails around Villach

And if one day you don’t want to ski but just take a long, relaxed walk, theAlpe Gerlitzen offers 12 kilometers of hiking trails, as well as 4 kilometers of cross-country ski trails in Klösterle/Arriach.

Discover the Dreiländereck: family-friendly snow, fun and panoramas

The Dreiländereck, known as “The Mountain of Three Borders”, is located in the Karawanken mountain range and is the meeting point between Austria, Slovenia and Italy. This region is an ideal destination for beginners, families with children and skiers who want to enjoy the tranquility of the ski slopes. The ski area has 17 kilometers of slopes, a three-seater chairlift and seven surface lifts. The little ones can have fun in the Kinderpark, where they will also find a qualified ski school with treadmill and baby ski lift. In addition to alpine skiing, cross-country ski enthusiasts will be able to enjoy over 10 kilometers of dedicated itineraries with spectacular views.

For those who want to admire the view from the top of the mountain, the Bergrestaurant is the ideal place to enjoy a break and taste local products, remaining open until 10pm on Thursdays during the winter season. Also, every Thursday evening from 5.00pm, on the main rink of the triangle, it is possible to practice ski mountaineering at night and without costs. Ski season ends March 12.

Explore the Dobratsch Nature Park: an untouched wonder

During the winter season, the Villach mountain is a fascinating place, with its snow-capped mountain ranges, steep slopes and snow-covered forests. The Dobratsch Nature Park it was intended as a low environmental impact tourist destination, to protect its flora and fauna. And the ideal place for those who love cross-country skiing, walking with snowshoes and trekking. And as a former ski resort, has become the ideal destination for ski mountaineering loverswith departures from the Heiligengeist valley, and more experienced enthusiasts can look for paths less traveled in the Nockberg and Karawanken mountain range.

In the evening, you can make one snowshoeing under the light of the full moon or have fun on the toboggan run next to the Rosstratte, where there is also a snow playground. At the top of the mountain you can enjoy mulled wine and delicious Carinthian specialties in the modern Gipfelhaus hut, which offers 40 beds in addition to a quality restaurant. The Alpine restaurants Rosstratt’n and Aichingerhütte offer regional cuisine, including the famous Kärntner Nudeln.

The Villach Alpen Arenalocated at the base of the Dobratsch, is a Nordic sports center with 90, 60, 30, 15 and 7m trampolines, which are frequently used as a training ground for jumpers. At the base of the ski jumps, the facility has a 5km cross-country trail, and they are often lit late to allow for evening skiing.

The advantage cards of the region

The winter Erlebnis CARD is a way to enjoy unique experiences during your holidays, without having to spend too much. Guests in the region’s facilities can take advantage of the CARD, offering activities such as snowshoe hiking, cross-country skiing, admission to the KärntenTherme, mountain yoga and much more. The CARD is valid until 2 April 2023 and also includes various means of transport, such as local trains and buses, to move around comfortably without having to use the car. For those who want to take advantage of all the region’s attractions in winter, the Winter Carinthia Card (for a fee) offers access to guided tours, excursions, selected cable cars, playgrounds, tourist mines and much more. The card is valid until 31 March 2023 and is a convenient option for great experiences during the winter holidays.

