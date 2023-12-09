Home » Do you yawn at school? Sleep disorders, OSAS risk and skeletal problems
Sports

Do you yawn at school? Sleep disorders, OSAS risk and skeletal problems

by admin
Do you yawn at school? Sleep disorders, OSAS risk and skeletal problems

With the arrival of autumn and the first cold weather, resuming school activities may seem more tiring for children too, but sometimes behind signs that may seem banal and linked to the season, there are alarm bells that are good do not neglect.
The results of a questionnaire carried out by FACExp, in collaboration with Key-Stone, a company specializing in market research, reveal that in Italian school classrooms one in 20 children shows signs of tiredness and inattention which may be related to sleep disorders.

Do you yawn at school? Sleep disorders, OSAS risk and skeletal problems

The research, conducted in the first part of 2023, involved 400 children between 3 and 15 years old and is based on a questionnaire distributed to parents by their orthodontist dentist. The methodology adopted to detect possible sleep disorders investigated, among other things, the symptom of tiredness and distraction during lessons reported by teachers.
Of all the “sleepy” children in Italian classes, approximately 1/4 present a set of further symptoms (strong and persistent snoring, difficulty breathing, and other sleep or behavioral disorders investigated) which could be indicative of a respiratory disorder called OSAS (Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome), a condition characterized by pauses in breathing during sleep due to partial or total obstruction of the upper airways, which affects at least 3 children out of 100.

Pediatric OSAS (Obstructive Sleep Apnea Syndrome) and dental malocclusion

Recent scientific studies demonstrate that in approximately half of these cases of pediatric Osas it is a phenomenon linked to dental malocclusion, due to a narrow palate or poorly growing jaw, defects for which the intervention of the orthodontist can be decisive and which can be can be corrected with appropriate use of the device.

See also  Atp 250 Florence, Berrettini stops at the third set with Carballes. Finals hung by a thread

The pediatrician has a key role in the prevention of oral health problems, because an indication, in the case of Osas, for an orthodontic evaluation during childhood can avoid complicated procedures and specific surgical interventions in adulthood.

Sleep quality as an indicator of health in children

“The quality of sleep is a very important indicator of health even in children – comments Valerio Maccagnola, president of FACExp – for whom there is a wider margin for intervention than for adults for the prevention of important pathologies: pediatric OSAS can be associated with neurobehavioral and cardiovascular deficits, and also craniofacial and skeletal problems, which require timely recognition , diagnosis and treatment to avoid damage to health in later life. In case of symptoms, such as daytime drowsiness or snoring, it is advisable to subject the child to a pediatric polysomnography, a non-invasive nocturnal instrumental examination, useful for investigating the causes of sleep apnea in children”.

READ ALSO: The anti-caries diet and the rules to protect your teeth

Photo by Taylor Flowe

Advertising

You might also be interested in…

You may also like

Champions League: Manchester United falls by the wayside

SIGNINGS: Rocca has a new team, Motagua goes...

Napoli goes, Inter equal: towards the round of...

Ángel Di María’s Olympic goal in Benfica’s victory...

Club Brugge assistant Rik De Mil becomes the...

Champions League, Inter-Real Sociedad 0-0: the Nerazzurri qualify...

It is revealed that the Lakers each received...

France beats the Czech Republic and qualifies for...

‘Turco’ Mohamed leaves Pumas for ‘personal issues’

“LND Sicily close to the referee beaten in...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy