Do your best to focus on the long term——A conversation with Zhu Lin at the Australian Open 2023-01-26 08:44:00.0 Source: Xinhuanet

On the evening of the 22nd, Melbourne Park, the last game of the day at the Center Court of the Australian Open. China‘s golden flower Zhu Lin lost three sets to the former Australian Open champion Azarenka and stopped in the round of 16.

Although she failed to refresh the best result in the personal Grand Slam again, Zhu Lin has already achieved an amazing “good start” at the Australian Open. In the first two rounds, she defeated her opponent in straight sets. In the third round, she eliminated Sakari, who was ranked sixth in the world, and won her first victory against a top ten player in the world in her career.

“This year is really relaxed, and I played very confidently.” Zhu Lin told reporters, “(Compared to participating in the Australian Open for the first time), I may be more calm and calm now, and I will not say that because it is a Grand Slam, I have Especially high expectations, but try to treat every game with a normal heart.”

Confidence, relaxation, and patience—these are the words Zhu Lin mentioned the most in interviews with reporters after the Australian Open this year, and they are also important factors that helped her win the game.

Among the Chinese Golden Flowers, Zhu Lin’s performance is not the most eye-catching. Previously, she had never made it past the second round of the Grand Slam. Because of her unstable performance, the game had ups and downs from time to time. Zhu Lin was also dubbed “Scriptwriter Zhu” by fans, which also prompted her to make changes.

“Of course I know (this name)! I know the fans may be joking, but I really thought about this issue seriously. I think if I can lead, why can’t I take it down? There must be a reason. I have analyzed and discussed with the team from inside to outside, to analyze myself, so I have this performance.” Zhu Lin said.

The match against Kasatkina in Guadalajara last year was regarded by Zhu Lin as an important change. “I just felt that I had such ability, and I played well during training. Why didn’t I believe in myself more? Since then, I have played more relaxed and confident.”

The psychological change also had a more positive impact on the execution of tactics. Whether it was against Sakkari or Azarenka this time, Zhu Lin played very patiently and full of resilience in the multi-shot stalemate on the bottom line. Against Sakari, Zhu Lin won 28 of the more than 9 rounds of stalemate between the two sides, far exceeding Sakari’s 18.

After the game, Sakkari said that Zhu Lin played very relaxed, with almost no goals conceded and no unforced errors in the multi-shot stalemate. I didn’t expect her to play so well. Azarenka also said that Zhu Lin will definitely enter the top 20 in the world with her performance that day.

“I have learned a lot of positive things from this Australian Open, including some feelings that I have never experienced on the court before. When playing against high-ranked players, everyone will make mistakes, so you have to seize the opportunity and don’t think If they rank higher than you, they must be better than you, in fact, it is more about the performance of the day.” Zhu Lin said.

“My team has always told me that I can enter the top 50 or top 30. I am always vacillating and not sure, but after this competition, I really believe that I may be able to enter the top 30 or top 20.”

After the Australian Open, Zhu Lin’s next stop is Hua Hin, Thailand. She has set goals for her new season.

“When you walk into the arena, you must think about trying your best to win the victory, but I may be thinking about something longer-term now, not just winning or losing in a game.” She said.

“The next thing I need to do is to strengthen my physical fitness and other aspects. This season is very long. I don’t want to watch one game or one game. I hope I can have a stable performance throughout the year, so that it is possible into the ranks of the top players.”

More importantly, Zhu Lin has also found her own rhythm after years of hard work in her career.

“I think everyone’s growth path may be different. I don’t care too much about whether it is young or late blooming. Everyone has their own path… I may fly a little slower than others, but I always It’s going to get there slowly.”