Doan and Asano, Japanese from Germany: the colony that got Flick in trouble

by admin
The first plays in Freiburg, the second in Bochum: they were the protagonists of the most unexpected success of the day. And they are not alone

Mum is always mum. You don’t want Germany, which welcomed them with open arms, but as good sons of Japan they only did their duty. Ritsu Doan and Takumi Asano as Holly and Benji in Takahashi’s manga: a ball between the feet and two slaps to Manuel Neuer, captain of the Germans who made a comeback in the opening match in Qatar.

