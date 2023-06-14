Doc Rivers: I wish I could have coached a younger James Harden…

Doc Rivers, now former Philadelphia 76ers coach, recently spoke to Bill Simmons of the problems encountered in coaching James Harden.

“It was a constant challenge…. James is so good at playing one way, while I think it’s another way you have to play to win. More passes, more movement of the ball and players…. I would have liked to coach a younger Harden, it would have been easier for him to adapt to another idea of ​​the game, different but also physically more difficult, more exhausting…. It would have been interesting to see him more involved away from the balltake the delivered pass and attack the basket”.

“In the first half of the regular season, I sometimes thought we were the best team in the league. James was playing perfect basketball, he was the point guard of the team. He kept scoring, but with a lot more playmaking. Then, in the second half, he started to score more, to try to score more, and our attack became more and more stagnant.”

“James is one of the best players in history from an individual point of view, able to handle the game and score at will, but in his own way and at his own pace. But this also allows you to attack him, you always know where to find him and where to find the ball…..

And so in the playoffs, when teams plan and make adjustments in every game, study every double-up and work to take the ball away from him, making it more difficult.”

“Such a gameplan is easier to execute against James than against other stars. How do you get Steph Curry out of a game? He runs, he’s always moving, it’s much more difficult…

I believe this aspect has become James’ kryptonite…. I don’t believe anyone who says that Harden sometimes decides to quit or something similar, I just think that the teams now put him in more difficulty because they always know where to find him.”