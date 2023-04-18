Doc Rivers timeout changes the 76ers. Harden: He insulted us

It took just 61 seconds in the third quarter Monday night for Philadelphia 76ers head coach Doc Rivers to decide he had enough. After watching his team fail to properly execute a play he drew at halftime — and after an overall sluggish halftime performance in Game 2 of their first-round series against the Brooklyn Nets — Rivers let his players what he thought.

“Curse us,” star James Harden said bluntly, followed by a laugh, when asked what Rivers had said in that time-out. “It’s all here. Just cursing us.

“The first action, we didn’t execute a play that he drew. But then we did well.”

From there a 24-12 run that directed the match.