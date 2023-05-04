Doctor, sometimes I have trouble hearing well: how do I know if I need a hearing aid?

Los earphones They are the prostheses that amplify, in the ear, the frequency of the sounds that reach us. Wearing them, when our hearing has been reduced, avoids social isolation, since it allows all sounds to access our understanding. But how do we know if our hearing is deficient?

As explained by Dr. Zenaida Piñeiro, a specialist in otorhinolaryngology at Clínica Corachan, “when words are not understood despite hearing sounds, for example, in a place with background noise, such as a cafeteria or in a noisy environment, that is a alert to take into account”. Another is “if you always ask yourself ‘what’ so that they repeat back to us what we have just been told”, she adds.

In general, the tests that we can do at home can give us a clue of if there is any ear that hears worse than another, as it is, for example, that we change the phone to the side. But all frequencies should always be looked at by audiometry to detect how much and how our hearing fails.

If low hearing is suspected, you should go directly to the otolaryngology clinic. If this is not possible, we must ask our family doctor to refer us to the specialist.

accurate tests

Usually, tone audiometry in the booth (tones or beeps) and verbal audiometry (audiometry logo – with words to check intelligibility) are the tests that are performed to confirm the lack of hearing.

Based on the results of one ear and the other, we will know if the hearing loss is unilateral or bilateral, in only one of the ears or in both, or in both but with very or slightly different levels. Above all, the otolaryngologist will inform and advise on the need to wear a hearing aid in one or both ears.

Regarding the possible difference in the degrees of hearing loss, Dr. Piñeiro explains that in the case of presbycusis, hearing loss due to age, this usually occurs in both ears, that is, a symmetrical loss. But in other pathologies, it may be that one ear has worse hearing than the other.

Recommendation

Always go to an otolaryngology specialist to confirm hearing loss and the level of it in both ears is the main recommendation of the experts, instead of going directly to a hearing aid store, at street level, without going through the examination in consultation with a healthcare professional.

The otolaryngologist, based on the results, will let us know the cause and degree of hearing loss, and will assess the most appropriate treatment. In case you need headphones, yes, to adjust them, assess the type of hearing aid or the different ranges of thesethe audiologists or audiologists will be able to help us, already from the establishments in which the hearing aids are purchased.

Main causes of hearing loss

Among the main causes of hearing loss is presbycusis, which is hearing loss due to the aging of the ear cells, which begins around the age of 50. The presence of earwax plugs is another cause of hearing loss. Plugs can cause losses of up to 40% of hearing capacity, although they do not hurt and the sensation of being covered is not even perceived. Chronic otitis medial ear infections also cause hearing loss.

They can be caused by perforations, frequent suppuration or ears that have already been operated on due to cholesteatoma, which can be caused by a complication of the infection. Also otosclerosis may be behind hearing loss. It is the most frequent hereditary disease in women that manifests as asymmetric transmissive hearing loss, more in one ear than in the other, but it is usually bilateral.

As Dr. Zenaida Piñeiro recalls, “the ear that is not stimulated will always be more difficult to amplify if the loss is progressive, for example, due to age. For this reason, we should not wait until we have severe losses to adapt, that is, ear stimulation with the hearing aid must be early, since this is how we rehabilitate or train the hearing that we have left”.

