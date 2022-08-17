It is produced in Italy in Pomigliano d’Arco on the Biscione compact crossover line and will be sold in North America starting at $ 29,995

Dodge reuses the name Hornet which in the history of the American brand had already appeared on a concept presented at the 2006 Geneva Motor Show, but which did not have a sequel. The new project, in addition to a close relationship with the Tonale, makes Dodge debut in the compact SUV sector, as well as being the first model of the electrified revolution of the brand and the first plug-in of the American brand.

AVAILABLE IN TWO VARIATIONS — The new Dodge Hornet will be available in two variants, both based on the Alfa Romeo Tonale. The flagship model will be the Hornet R / T plug-in hybrid equipped with a 1,300cc turbocharged four-cylinder petrol engine that works in conjunction with an electric motor on the rear axle with 121 hp or 90 kW. The Dodge Hornet R / T offers a combined output of 285hp and 519Nm of torque. In combination with the 1,300 cc there is a six-speed automatic transmission capable of transmitting power to all the wheels of the car. The second variant envisaged is theentry level and 268 Cv

ELECTRIC RANGE OF 30 MILES — The Dodge Hornet R / T is equipped with a 15.5 kWh lithium-ion battery pack and a starter generator that supplies torque to the engine, aiding dynamic response, but also recharging the battery. You can travel up to 30 miles equal to 48 km with the power supply alone. The Hornet R / T also has the function PowerShot which provides 25 hp more for a maximum of 15 seconds to splash up to one second less in the starting point from 0 to 60 mph, equal to about 96 km / h, going down to 6.1 seconds and which is activated with a simple kickdown of the accelerator pedal.

DRIVING mode FOR PLUG-IN — In the hybrid variant, the two motors, thermal and electric, offer maximum efficiency. In the mode Electric Modethe SUV works in electric mode, while in E-Save Mode the priority is for the 1,300cc engine to conserve battery charge. The second version of the new Hornet is the GT l ‘entry-level. It is equipped with the engine Hurricane 4 four-cylinder turbo of 2,000 cc with 268 hp and 400 Nm of torque. It has a nine-speed automatic transmission and is also available with all-wheel drive. Finally, the GT sprints from 0 to 60 mph, equal to 96 km / h in just 6.5 seconds.

STANDARD AND OPTIONAL EQUIPMENT — As standard, the Hornet R / T is fitted with 18-inch wheels, while the GT has smaller 17-inch wheels. A sportier package with 20-inch wheels and various performance upgrades was also announced, with dual-stage valve suspension and customizable damping. As an option, Dodge’s compact SUV features Brembo 4-piston front brake calipers as standard on the R / T and an intelligent braking system Brake-by-wire but for the R / T. Both are equipped with independent front and rear suspension.

SAFETY SYSTEMS AS STANDARD — From automatic emergency braking to lane keeping and even blind spot detection. The Tech Pack, optional, adds level 2 autonomous driving with theIntelligent Speed Assist and the recognition of road signs, finally, there are other devices such as theIntelligent Adaptive Cruise Control and the Traffic Jam Assist. At launch, scheduled for the end of 2022, the Hornet will be available only in the GT version, while the R / T will go on sale in the spring of 2023. The Dodge Hornet, as mentioned, will be produced in Italy in Pomigliano d'Arco together with the Alfa Romeo Tonale.