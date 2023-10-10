Dodgers in Peril: Can They Overcome their Hurdles to Avoid Elimination in Game 3?

Dodgers Struggle in First Two Games Against Diamondbacks

LOS ANGELES – The Los Angeles Dodgers find themselves in a tough spot after losing Games 1 and 2 to the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series. The Dodgers have been struggling with runners in scoring position and their star players, Mookie Betts and Freddi Freeman, have been struggling at the plate. Additionally, their starting pitchers, Clayton Kershaw and Bobby Miller, have had a rough start, allowing a total of nine runs in just six outs.

The Dodgers, who had an impressive regular season with 100 wins or more, are now on the verge of being eliminated in the divisional round of the playoffs for the second consecutive year. Their manager, Dave Roberts, expressed the need for better pitching and at-bats going forward. He emphasized the importance of winning Game 3 to turn things around.

The Dodgers’ starting pitching has been a major concern. Kershaw gave up six runs in just one out in Game 1, while Miller struggled in Game 2, allowing four hits, three runs, and four walks in just 1.2 innings. The team will have to rely on their replacement pitchers, and Lance Lynn will take the mound for Game 3.

In addition to pitching woes, the Dodgers have also struggled to capitalize on scoring opportunities, leaving 13 runners on base in the first two games. Betts and Freeman, key players in the lineup, have not been able to set the tone offensively, making it even harder for the team to generate runs.

The Diamondbacks will counter with Brandon Pfaadt on the mound for Game 3. Historically, teams facing an 0-2 deficit in a best-of-five postseason series have struggled to come back, with only 10 out of 88 teams managing to eliminate their opponents. However, the Dodgers remain optimistic and are determined to turn the tide.

“We’ve won three games in a row,” Roberts said. “We are very familiar with this team. They are playing good baseball, and we have to find a way to change the script.”

The upcoming Game 3 will be crucial for the Dodgers’ playoff hopes as they look to avoid elimination and mount a comeback against the Diamondbacks.

Share this: Twitter

Facebook

