Title: Dodgers Secure Victory Over Athletics Despite Lynn’s Rocky Start

LOS ANGELES — Despite Lance Lynn giving up three home runs in his debut for the Dodgers, Mookie Betts’ impressive performance and a strong team effort led Los Angeles to a 7-3 win over the Oakland Athletics on Tuesday night.

Traded just last week from the Chicago White Sox, Lynn initially retired seven batters in a row, showing promise. However, he struggled as he surrendered his 29th, 30th, and 31st home runs of the season.

In the sixth inning, a fumbled ball by Zack Gelof created an opportunity for Brent Rooker to hit a home run off Lynn’s first pitch in the seventh. Shortly after, Jordan Díaz added another solo shot, bringing the Athletics within one run at 4-3. This was Díaz’s first visit to Dodger Stadium since the pandemic-shortened 2020 season.

Lynn managed to pitch a total of seven innings, allowing three runs and five hits. Despite his shaky start, the right-hander delivered seven strikeouts and kept the Dodgers in the game.

One standout moment came in the fourth inning when Kiké Hernández, a Puerto Rican player, hit a critical three-run double, contributing significantly to the Dodgers’ four-run rally.

The loss was credited to Ken Waldichuk (2-7), while Lynn secured his first win with the Dodgers, improving his record to 7-9.

In terms of individual performances, Ramón Laureano from the Athletics had a 1-0 record, while the Colombian Jordan Díaz went 3-1 with a run scored and an RBI. On the Dodgers’ side, Dominican player Rosario went 4-0, and Puerto Rican Hernández had an impressive 4-1 record with three RBIs. Venezuelans Miguel Rojas and David Peralta went 2-0 for the Dodgers.

Despite Lynn’s early struggles, the Dodgers managed to overcome the Athletics, thanks to a combination of solid batting performances and Lynn’s ability to eat valuable innings to preserve the bullpen. The win further solidifies the Dodgers’ position as serious contenders in the league.