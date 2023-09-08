Dodgers’ Mookie Betts Leaves Stadium on Crutches: Injury Update

Mookie Betts Leaves Stadium on Crutches as a Precaution

Dodgers superstar Mookie Betts left loanDepot Park on crutches after the team’s dominant 10-0 victory over the Marlins on Thursday night. According to sources, Betts underwent an x-ray at the stadium, which revealed no fracture.

The incident occurred in the first inning when Betts fouled off his left foot against left-hander Braxton Garrett. Despite the initial discomfort, Betts played through the game without any major issues. However, as the night progressed, natural swelling occurred, leading to the use of crutches as a precautionary measure, as reported by sources.

The extent of Betts’ injury remains uncertain, and it is unclear if he will be able to participate in the Dodgers’ upcoming game against the Nationals. Nevertheless, the team remains optimistic that Betts won’t have to miss much playing time due to the injury. Ultimately, Betts’ availability will depend on his condition on Friday morning.

Despite the potential setback, Betts showcased his incredible skills during Thursday’s victory, reaching base in four out of five plate appearances. In his fourth season with the Dodgers, Betts has been making a strong case for MVP with a career-high 38 home runs, leading the team with 99 RBIs, and an impressive 1.020 OPS.

Dodgers fans eagerly await updates on Betts’ condition and hope for his swift recovery as the team continues its push for the playoffs.

