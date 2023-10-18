Dodgers President Acknowledges Postseason Failure, Commits to Manager Dave Roberts for 2024 Season

Dodgers President Acknowledges Postseason Failure and Reaffirms Manager’s Return

LOS ANGELES — The Los Angeles Dodgers’ early exit from the postseason has once again led to introspection and reflection for the club’s president of baseball operations, Andrew Friedman. In a press conference, Friedman labeled the team’s lack of success as “a failure of the organization” for the second consecutive October.

Despite this disappointment, Friedman made it clear that he does not intend to bring about personnel changes as a solution. Specifically, he confirmed that Dave Roberts will remain in his role as the Dodgers manager for his ninth season.

Roberts, who guided the team to an impressive 100 regular-season wins in 2023, saw their postseason dreams dashed as they were swept by the Arizona Diamondbacks in the National League Division Series. However, the executive’s faith in Roberts remains resolute, as he is entering the second year of a contract extension that runs until the end of the 2025 season.

During the press conference, Friedman emphasized that he saw no need for a shakeup in leadership. He stated that if the team’s shortcomings were solely about one person or a small group, changes would be made. However, he believes that making changes without a clear improvement in personnel would be a futile exercise.

Friedman’s sentiments were echoed by general manager Brandon Gomes, who joined the press conference. Both executives conveyed a shared belief that sticking with their current staff, including Roberts, was the best course of action moving forward.

While Dodgers fans may question the decision to retain Roberts after consecutive postseason disappointments, the organization believes in the value of continuity and collaboration. Only time will tell if this faith in their current leadership will result in the postseason success that has eluded the team in recent years.