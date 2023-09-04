Dodgers Rookie Bobby Miller Shines in 3-1 Win Over Braves, Avoids Series Sweep

Dodgers Avoid Four-Game Sweep with 3-1 Victory over Braves

LOS ANGELES — In a highly anticipated matchup between the top two teams in the National League, the Los Angeles Dodgers managed to prevent a four-game sweep by the Atlanta Braves with a 3-1 win on Sunday. Right-handed rookie pitcher Bobby Miller delivered an outstanding performance, pitching a career-high seven innings and allowing only three hits.

The Dodgers’ offense came alive in the fifth inning, with Miguel Rojas hitting an RBI double and Mookie Betts adding a run-scoring single. James Outman contributed an RBI single in the eighth to secure the victory for Los Angeles. This win not only prevented the Braves from completing a four-game series sweep at Dodger Stadium, but it also marked just their second loss in ten games on their West Coast tour.

The Braves came into the matchup with the best record in the majors at 90-46, but were unable to maintain their six-game winning streak. Matt Olson managed to hit his 44th home run in the seventh inning, tying him with Shohei Ohtani for the major league lead. However, it was not enough to salvage a win for Atlanta.

The star of the game was undoubtedly Bobby Miller, who showcased his All-Star potential against the powerful Braves’ lineup. The 24-year-old rookie retired 11 Braves in a row and received a standing ovation when he finished the seventh inning. Miller’s stellar performance improved his record to 9-3 for the season.

Atlanta’s veteran pitcher, Charlie Morton, struggled in this outing, allowing six hits and three walks in slightly over four innings. He was surpassed by Miller, who outshined him on the mound.

In terms of individual performances, Marcell Ozuna led the Braves with a 3-for-1 performance, while Orlando Arcia, Ronald Acuna Jr., and Eddie Rosario went 3-for-0. For the Dodgers, Miguel Rojas stood out with a 4-for-1 showing, contributing a run scored and an RBI. David Peralta and Enrique Hernández struggled, going 2-for-0 and 1-for-0 respectively. Amed Rosario managed to go 1-for-1 for Los Angeles.

This victory provided a much-needed boost for the Dodgers as they continue to battle for playoff positioning. It also showcased the team’s ability to compete against the top contenders in the league. With both teams exhibiting impressive performances, this matchup between the Dodgers and Braves certainly lived up to the hype.

