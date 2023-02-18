Calhanoglu makes the transfer market for Inter

Hakan Calhanoglu has now definitively entered the heart of Nerazzurri supporters, above all after having silenced the Curva Sud who had targeted him at the time of the flag kick, which then resulted in the header by lautaro martinezdecisive in the last derby of the Madonna.

And it’s just the number 20 dell’Inter to weave market plots, his renewal seems like a formality and the Turkish player therefore tries to become a market intermediary trying to convince his compatriot Caglar Soyuncuat loggerheads with the Leicesterto embrace the Inter cause. Calhanoglu he would remain on excellent terms with as well Frank Kessie, goal ofInter for several months. The two Rossoneri could find themselves together on the other bank of the Naviglio with the Nerazzurri jacket.

Leeds attempt to rob the Old Lady

After filing the challenge of Europa League against the Nantesthe Juventus keep thinking about the market trying to plan for the future and anticipate the big clubs on Alexander GrimaldoSpanish left-back born in 1995 who will expire in June with the Benfica.

The Old lady works painstakingly to ensure the player’s performance and sign him without paying a single penny, but as reported by Footballinsideril Leeds could burst onto the scene offering a Grimaldo an engagement with significant figures. Juve counts on the will of the player, but the Premier League only does anyone and the economic availability of the English teams rock they tip the balance towards the Land of Albion.

Milan tries to burn the competition from Arsenal

Il Milan who looks to the future has set his sights on the very young talent of PAOK Thessalonikithe Greek midfielder Giannis Constantelias class of 2003. Paul Maldini would like to beat the competition from the big clubs, including theArsenal, and would have already made contacts with the management of the Greek team. fromEngland let it be known that i Gunners would be seriously interested in the player, but the Milan it would be a welcome option for the player who certainly wouldn’t disdain the transfer to Milano. Il Milan seems to be on the right track, but must hurry,