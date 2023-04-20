Does eating pasta for dinner make you fat? You will be surprised

Is it true that eating pasta for dinner makes you fat? There is an answer that could leave many confused, what is there to know.

Does eating pasta for dinner make you fat? In the common sense it would seem so, with many people convinced that it would be better to avoid taking carbohydrates with the last meal of the day.

This makes sense if you think that you will then go to bed, therefore having no way to dispose of it the energy taken from carbohydrates found in pasta, as well as pizza, bread, rice, piadina and the like. According to many, therefore, it would be true: eating pasta for dinner makes you fat.

However, precisely, this belief is limited to pasta alone. We never associate this thought with pizza, toast, sandwiches… and in any case this statement is not true. Or at least not entirely.

Eating pasta for dinner only makes you fat in certain situations. And also in this case the same goes for other dishes rich in carbohydrates mentioned above.

Eating pasta for dinner makes you fat, what happens and when

To make a difference they are the seasoning and the quantity. If our dinner consists of a large piece of lasagna or a pizza, a sandwich or a sandwich full of seasonings and other ingredients such as cold cuts, fries, hamburgers and so on, then it is obvious that this dinner will certainly be be heavy.

Both in terms of digestion and the kilos put on. It will be true in this case that we will not be able to burn the energy and calories consumed because it is assumed that, within a few hours if not less, we will go to bed and sleep.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: What not to eat during pregnancy | this harms the fetus

As for pasta to eat in the evening, 60 grams of spaghetti, penne, fusilli or other will do, seasoned with a little extra virgin olive oil and with tuna, anchovies, legumes or a light tomato sauce.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: PFAS Danger | a new problem pops up | they are also found here

If the pasta is wholemeal, even better, as it will be richer in fibre. Factor that will be to the full advantage of the digestive system, which will work more effectively.

YOU MAY ALSO BE INTERESTED IN: How to save on groceries | the foolproof trick | up to -50%

So a good plate of light pasta or a good dish always seasoned in the right way doesn’t hurt at all it doesn’t make you fat, especially if we are following a healthy and balanced diet and if we exercise a little. In any diet there is always one day a week when pizza and the like are included. The important thing, as always, is not to overdo it.