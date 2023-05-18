Home » Does exercise make more sense in the morning or in the evening?
Does exercise make more sense in the morning or in the evening?

Does exercise make more sense in the morning or in the evening?


Question of personal preference: jogging at sunrise or at sunset?
owl or lark? Anyone who does sports should know when their personal performance is higher. The body is adaptable – there are just a few things to consider.

LRecently I was sitting on the gray carpet of the editorial office, a colleague handed me water with sugar and nuts. As I crammed the nuts into my mouth, I wondered how this had happened. I’d been running in the mornings and cycling to work, nothing unusual. Still, my energy was gone. In that case, the sport was certainly not the only reason, some grueling days were behind me.

Nevertheless, I asked myself the question: When is the best time to exercise? I call Moritz Schumann, who does research in Potsdam at the Institute for Training and Movement Science. He says: “In principle, morning or evening makes no big difference.” There are few studies that show that training in the evening has a positive effect on muscle building. This could be because the stores are fuller in the evening because we have absorbed proteins throughout the day.

