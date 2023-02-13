The satellite navigator has a great utility, but it threatens to kill ours ability to go in search of alternatives, and in a general sense our sense of exploration. This is revealed by research conducted by an international academic team, which investigated the activity levels of some areas of the brain as we move around the city helped by technology.

Around London GPS shuts down our sense of adventure

The group concentrated the study on the functions of the hippocampus and the prefrontal cortex: the former is the brain region that governs orientation and memory, the latter is connected with decision-making processes and strategic thinking. The experiment involved 24 volunteers who were sent on a ‘mission’ by car through the streets of SoHo, a rather congested district of London. Driving, participants vthey underwent a brain scan for monitoring the activity of the two areas of the brain.

A quality we will lose?

The study, which was published in Nature Communications, showed that when they used GPS navigators, the volunteers had much lower brain activity than when they didn’t. Without indications from the devices, hippocampus and cortex have regularly reached peak activity peaks, especially in correspondence with people’s decisions to change direction, to enter a new path, to find themselves in the situation of choosing between several paths. It is a capacity for environmental adaptation that we have and which, if not cultivated, we risk losing.

Interest goes up and down

The research actually confirms other studies on the subject, which had explained the function of the hippocampus and cortex. And they inform us that technology modifies our physiology, as well as our habits: using a technology that tells us where to go would result in theor ‘switching off’ these brain areas, “as if interest in the path we are following disappeared in our brains”, explains Hugo Spiers, lead author of the study.

According to the paper, the streets of SoHo proved to be particularly difficult for brain activity, while it seems that the more regular and regulated streets of Manhattan may be more relaxing

