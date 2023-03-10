Home Sports Does he go from Eintracht Frankfurt to the DFL?
Sports

Does he go from Eintracht Frankfurt to the DFL?

by admin
Does he go from Eintracht Frankfurt to the DFL?

Vhe art of concentrating on the essentials will be crucial to whether Frankfurt Eintracht can look back on the course of this season with satisfaction. Before the home game against VfB Stuttgart this Saturday (3.30 p.m. in the FAZ live ticker for the Bundesliga and on Sky), so many background noises drown out the usual soundscape that a Bundesliga match day causes that the need to get three points against the Swabians almost got out of earshot.

Fan ban in Naples, contract offer for coach Oliver Glasner, Jesper Lindström’s serious injury, rumors that CEO Axel Hellmann is leaving Eintracht to continue his job at DFL as a permanent employee: the question marks behind the future prospects of the Frankfurt football club overshadow the threat of the present. Namely, that the cheeky Mainz team and the stubborn Wolfsburg team could continue to close in on Eintracht in the event of a defeat against VfB and could seriously jeopardize their European ambitions.

Of most long-term concern is the possibility that Hellmann will not end his involvement with the German Football League on July 1 as originally planned. Eintracht would thus lose the main coordinator for the much-noticed strategic development of the Bundesliga club since 2016. According to information from the FAZ, Hellmann has become hesitant after he recently let it be known internally that he would remain loyal to Eintracht in any case – contrary to the general desire of the professional clubs to take over the vacant post of DFL managing director.

See also  Germany: Eintracht overwhelmed at home by Cologne - Football

“We are in transition”

The work of the long-standing Eintracht official in the past few months for the league association has been rated positively throughout. However, after his colleague as interim managing director of the DFL, Oliver Leki, extended his contract with SC Freiburg, the pressure on the 51-year-old lawyer, who was born in Würzburg, has increased significantly. At the moment, the association and club officials in German professional football can’t think of a suitable alternative to Hellmann.

You may also like

Ilicic, the story of his poker at Valencia...

Soccer: Halil Altintop new sporting director at FC...

5 tips to get the most out –

Comment: One year Bernd Neuendorf – not flawless,...

Alessandro Pajola deflects with one foot, the ball...

Alpine skiing: Mikaela Shiffrin breaks Stenmark’s legendary record

Spezia Inter on TV and streaming: where to...

Betclic Apogee, towards EspoGame in the name of...

The youngest so far: Eleven-year-old from Lippstadt becomes...

Intesa: goodbye to checks, first communications to customers...

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy