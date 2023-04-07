Leão: without a fine you can

Rafael Leão is back. In recent times, the Portuguese striker had gotten a little lost, leaving no trace on the field of that player who seemed to have gotten lost in the fog of Milano and the market rumors the start of 2023 for Rafael has not been made simple.

The brace against the Napoli and the capital performance offered against the Neapolitans has brought the forward back into vogue, who surprisingly could also accelerate on the renewal issue with the Milan. The Portuguese newspaper Record reports news that would really make both the Milan that the player, the Lille team in which Rafael came from Sporting Lisbonacould take on the famous fine of 20 million euros to be paid to the Portuguese club. This could also be the crucial junction to unlock the renewal negotiation, with the contract expiring in 2024 and Chelsea e PSG always at the window. It remains to be seen whether the player will want to stay a Milano or experience the thrill of London o Paris.

Conte: Inter keep an eye on Chelsea

The third consecutive defeat in the league definitively opened the door to discontent in the Nerazzurri squad. Simone Inzaghi seems to now have a ferryman role until the end of the season, with the crowd waiting for the big comeback of Antonio Conte.

The fans had appeal Conte loudly already a few weeks ago, after the farewell to Spurs, the Milanese club could attempt the decisive offensive to bring Antonio back home. In the last few hours, however, the Chelsea comes forward and begins to lay the foundations for the future, Frank Lampard will lead the Blues until the end of the current season and for the aftermath Frank is thinking of a sensational return of Conte. The financial resources of the Londoners would bode the worst for Inter, but at the moment there are no negotiations yet. Summer will be a fixer.

The refusal to Arsenal and now?

The not exactly exciting season of Dusan Vlahovic would impose on Juventus to lower the claims in the event of an assignment. Cas he reports FourFourTwoafter having rejected an offer fromArsenal in the last market session, the Juventus forward could decide to leave Torino in the summer, but the possible conditions of a possible sale should be evaluated. The old lady would have drawn up a valuation that is around 100 million euros, but the performance of Vlahovic would not be compatible with such a sum.

The times are not so ripe to try the big ones Premier League to put his hands in his pockets and present an irresistible offer at Juve’s door, Dusan could therefore still remain in Turin, and take advantage of it to demonstrate all his worth.