Does Napoli win if? The possible result combinations between Wednesday and Thursday – Corriere TV

Il Napoli could become champion of Italy Wednesday or Thursday eveningin the midweek shift of the 33rd day of Serie A. The team of Spalletti has an 18-point lead on Lazio second.

If the capitolini do not beat Sassuolo on Wednesday evening (both in case of defeat and draw), the Naples will be crowned champion.

In case of Lazio victory against the Emilians at the Olimpico, Napoli will have to do at least one point with the Friulians to celebrate the third Scudetto in its history.

In case of Lazio’s victory against the Emilians and a contemporary one defeat of the Neapolitans in Udinethe scudetto party would extend until next round of the championship (on matchday 34 which will see the Milan-Lazio and Napoli-Fiorentina matches). (LaPresse)