Home » Does Napoli win if? The possible result combinations between Wednesday and Thursday – Corriere TV
Sports

Does Napoli win if? The possible result combinations between Wednesday and Thursday – Corriere TV

by admin
Does Napoli win if? The possible result combinations between Wednesday and Thursday – Corriere TV

Il Napoli could become champion of Italy Wednesday or Thursday eveningin the midweek shift of the 33rd day of Serie A. The team of Spalletti has an 18-point lead on Lazio second.
If the capitolini do not beat Sassuolo on Wednesday evening (both in case of defeat and draw), the Naples will be crowned champion.
In case of Lazio victory against the Emilians at the Olimpico, Napoli will have to do at least one point with the Friulians to celebrate the third Scudetto in its history.
In case of Lazio’s victory against the Emilians and a contemporary one defeat of the Neapolitans in Udinethe scudetto party would extend until next round of the championship (on matchday 34 which will see the Milan-Lazio and Napoli-Fiorentina matches). (LaPresse)

May 2, 2023 – Updated May 2, 2023, 12:04 am

© breaking latest news

See also  Juve between regrets and mea culpa Now only the Italian Cup remains

You may also like

Ettore Messina: The Utah Jazz? I’m fine with...

The underdog of the last derby, Ousou, may...

Inter on Doig, Milan thinks of Elye Wahi,...

Tennis: Alcaraz handles Zverev in Madrid

Basketball like football: the 2027 Men’s World Cup...

Lens wins in Toulouse and comes back in...

Lecce-Udinese: important results and crossings

Fight for a contract with the UFC, or...

InfoCert sponsor of the Italian Volleyball Federation –...

ഺӭ 16֧ڸУ۶۾–

Leave a Comment

Save my name, email, and website in this browser for the next time I comment.

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

This website uses cookies to improve your experience. We'll assume you're ok with this, but you can opt-out if you wish. Accept Read More

Privacy & Cookies Policy