No thanks, I can’t, pizza makes you fat: how many times have we heard this answer when asked to eat pizza? Surely many, because although pizza is our national-popular dish and one of our country’s pride, from a nutritional point of view it does not enjoy an excellent reputation. Indeed, more often than not, pizza is the first thing that is eliminated when trying to lose weight, in the belief that in a low-calorie diet it is a real original sin. Nevertheless pizza can be an excellent complete, nutritious, balanced meal and as such not to be demonized beforehand. Let’s see why.

Pizza, do you know what you eat?

Flour, yeast, water, tomato, mozzarella: after all, the ingredients of a pizza margherita are simple and in fact, according to table dall’INRANi.e. the National Research Institute for Food and Nutrition, a margherita pizza provides about 270 kcal. Basically 73% carbohydrates, 19% lipids and 85% proteins. So yes, pizza is not a low-calorie food.

Pizza: a complete but not too balanced food

Yet with cereals, proteins and vegetables pizza can be considered to all intents and purposes a complete food.

In the dough there are indeed i carbohydratestypically of wheat flour but now more and more often also of other cereals, which provide energy, the protein in mozzarella, also rich in calcium, good fats such as those of olive oil which it also provides monounsaturated fatty acidsthe fibre in the tomato, which also brings vitamin C and lycopene (an antioxidant) and other vitamins and oxidants for example in basil.

Yet, however complete, it is certainly not a balanced dishwith an excessive imbalance towards fats and carbohydrates to the detriment of proteins and fiber.

How to not get fat with pizza?

So how do you not get fat with pizza? If you wish you could change the composition a bit, adding fiber with vegetables and protein (for example tuna) to balance the nutrients a bit. And maybe also reduce fat a bitfor example by renouncing mozzarella or replacing it with ricotta, equally protein but less fat.

However, what really matters, even in a low-calorie or dietetic diet, is balance. Pizza can be eaten even when you are on a diet, but limited to once a weekpreferably at noon when it is more easily digestible and assimilable than in the evening, maybe preferring wholemeal flours over refined ones, which are less caloric (319 kcal per 100 grams compared to the 340 of the 00) and richer in fibers (8.4 g per 100g compared to the 2.2g/100g of the 00 flour), obviously preferring a pizzeria pizza to one of frozen industrial ones. Also important to also pay attention to that the dough has had enough time to rise before baking. And above all, paying attention to the whole side dish of the pizza, from drinks to desserts and digestives.

