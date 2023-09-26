Home » Does Portland consider Lillard’s move to Miami “unlikely”?
Does Portland consider Lillard’s move to Miami “unlikely”?

The Portland Trail Blazers consider Damian Lillard’s move to Miami unlikely, according to a Blazers management source reported by the Miami Herald. The Heat offer for Lillard consists of Tyler Herro and multiple future first-round picks, and in recent weeks the track has definitely gone cold despite Miami being the player’s number 1 preference coming out of Portland.

