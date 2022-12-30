Home Sports Does Skriniar stay? Milan reflects, but the last post bodes well for Inter fans
Does Skriniar stay? Milan reflects, but the last post bodes well for Inter fans

Does Skriniar stay? Milan reflects, but the last post bodes well for Inter fans

Skriniar reflects on the future, but in the meantime his post on Instagram bodes well for the Inter fans, who are waiting for his answer on the renewal

While off the field the rumors about his future chase each other without stopping, he plays, with the captain’s armband on his arm, waiting to fight for the Scudetto comeback and reflecting on what will be. Milan Skriniar and Inter, a love story almost six years long and waiting to know his path. On social media, however, a post arrives that bodes well for the fans. A ‘strength Inter’ that keeps alive the hope of the Nerazzurri people, for a signing that is awaited as never before. Here is Skriniar’s post:

December 30, 2022

