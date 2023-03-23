Il Torino keep probing the waters for an attacker. Among the names followed by Vagnati, an unpublished one came out that comes from the Bundesliga. Let’s talk about Marvin DukschWerder Bremen’s German striker. The class of 1994 could represent the surprise blow of the grenade leadership which is still on the trail of Nzola.

An attacker is the one who also seeks the Roma. Abraham has not given the expected answers this season and seems destined to return to the Premier League in the summer. Pinto is therefore looking for a replacement. Among the many profiles followed, the Giallorossi focused on Moussa Dembele, expiring Lyon striker. Let’s take a look at the possible market objectives of the Italians.

Dembelé to Roma: 40%

The Roma she is deeply disappointed in Tammy Abraham’s performance. The Englishman was called to leap in quality this year, but he didn’t deliver as much as expected. For this reason in the summer she might say hello. Roma follows among the goals for his replacement Moussa Dembele. The French striker is expiring with Lyon and could represent an excellent market opportunity. Dembele has an appetite for several clubs, but hasn’t made a decision about his future yet. This year the return of Lacazette and the desire not to renew have put him on the margins of Lyon, but he remains a very interesting option.

Lindstrom al Napoli: 35%

Il Napolialways on the lookout for talent, he would put in his sights Jesper Lindstrom for next season. Eintracht Frankfurt’s Danish winger born in 2000 is impressing this season. Giuntoli is taking an interest in this player who can cover various roles. The cost of the card is around 35 million, money that Napoli could invest for a prospectus on which many are betting.

Zapelli to Lazio: 30%

The Lazio pointed to the Italian-Argentinian Homentuoso Bruno Zapelli, Belgrano midfielder. Tare likes the class of 2002 a lot and could move for a figure close to 5 million. Player who was called up to the Italian Under-21 squad, Zapelli is compared to Franco Vazquez for technical skills and seems to have important growth margins. Much will also depend on Sarri’s approval for the deal, but there is interest.

Duksch in Turin: 25%

Il Torino he is probing different possibilities for the striker to buy next season. According to Bild, one of the grenade targets could be Marvin Duksch. The Werder Bremen striker is due to expire in 2024 and could represent a good opportunity. He’s not really a sniper, given that he’s scored 8 goals in 25 games this season in the Bundesliga, however he is the classic physically strong player, capable of exalting himself in a team like Turin. His assessment is not very high and for this reason Vagnati is keeping him under observation. The goals grenade in attack are others, but Duksch could represent

Koulierakis alla Fiorentina: 25%

For defense next season the Fiorentina you are interested in Kostantinos Koulierakis, Greek central defender born in 2003 of Paok Thessaloniki. The player costs less than 10 million and is liked a lot by the purple entourage who have seen him on several occasions. Koulierakis has already established himself as a starter in Paok and could represent an excellent market opportunity for a team that could change some defense next year.

