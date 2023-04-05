Status: 04/03/2023 1:37 p.m

Will FC Barcelona outsmart rivals Real Madrid again? The Catalans go into the Copa del Rey semi-final second leg with a narrow lead. But another topic is making the headlines right now.

Like Paris St. Germain had messed up his next game on Sunday, large parts of the fans no longer wanted to see their supposed superstars. Loud whistles – especially against Lionel Messi – resounded after the 0: 1 against Olympic Lyon through the wide circle of Princes Park. After the Champions League defeat against Bayern, the air seems to be out for the French champions.

What does this have to do with FC Barcelona? A lot, because the Catalans are now openly hoping for a return of the former Barça superstar. It should be Messi. After two rather unfortunate years in France, the 35-year-old is to be lured back to his adopted country of Spain.

Wed. 9 p.m.: FC Barcelona – Real Madrid

“Of course we are in contact”

“Of course we are in contact with Messi,” confirmed Vice President Rafael Yuste at an event ahead of Barcelona’s youth tournament Barça Academy World Cup. The Messi headlines are currently dominating everything to do with the Catalan metropolis. The current players deserved to be brought into focus. Because this Wednesday, the sovereign leaders of La Liga will welcome their great rivals Real Madrid for the semi-final second leg in the Copa del Rey.

In 2021, Messi left Barcelona in tears

Barcelona won the first leg in Madrid 1-0, and two weeks ago Barça also won the league round 2-1. So it’s quite possible that Barcelona – who not so long ago were apparently on the bottom due to huge financial problems – once again completely outstrip their rivals. Real would then only have the Champions League to win a title somewhere this season.

“Not a good time”

Barcelona coach Xavi was asked about Yuste’s statements during a press conference on Friday. He said reluctantly: “Now is not the time to talk about it. We have to focus on what lies ahead and not on possible transfers. I would be the first to be happy about that but now is not a good time.”

But the subject is of course in the world. And is also kept there by the Catalan authorities. In any case, Barça official Yuste makes no secret of the fact that he would like to see Messi in the “Blaugrana” jersey again. “Leo and His Family” stressed Yuste, “know the esteem I have for them. I got involved in the negotiations that broke down two years ago. I’d love for him to come back.”

Barcelona star Robert Lewandowski with a header.

PSG and Messi – a Misunderstanding?

Considering Messi’s recent appearances in the PSGjersey, one might think that the 35-year-old has already finished with his current club. As in the Champions League, the Argentinian remained noticeably pale, occasionally wandered around and hardly took part in the game. It’s obvious: the Paris team was put together around Kylian Mbappé – Messi looks like a foreign body.

However, FC Barcelona does not want to fuel the rumors too much at the moment: “The president (Joan Laporta, editor’s note) was with Leo’s father, we have a good relationship, but that wasn’t a concrete move, I don’t want PSG to take it that way.”

PSG contract expires

The 35-year-old’s contract with PSG expires in the summer. The French champions would like to keep Messi in principle, but an extension has become increasingly unlikely in recent weeks. There is also interest in him from MLS (Inter Miami) and Saudi Arabia (Al-Hilal).

In Barcelona, ​​where he played for the professionals for 16 years, the seven-time world footballer would have to make significant cuts in salary. In 2021 he left the club on a free transfer because a contract extension was not possible for economic reasons.