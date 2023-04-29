Does Vranckx go from Milan to Napoli? Inter, another farewell after Skriniar

Il Napoli already looks carefully at the possible future scenarios at the headquarters of transfer market. Many big names will probably come knocking on the door of the blue club for the most valuable pieces. In any case, Aurelio De Laurentiis it was immediately clear: only important offers will be needed to convince him to sell the big names.

🔴⚫ Naples falls on Milan’s Vranckx

But the attention of the sporting director Cristiano Giuntoli is also aimed at the incoming market, with several names being considered. In these hours, in this regard, a new name seems to have popped up which could persistently end up on the radar of the blue club: it would be Aster Vranckx, midfielder of the Milan but owned by Wolfsburg.

The Rossoneri club will have to decide whether to redeem it or not: the useful figure to do this is equal to 12 million euros and no official decision has yet come. Milan’s idea is to redeem himdespite a not very high playing time, but the Napoli would be at the window. The race for the future of Vranckx it’s all to be written.

🔵 Also likes Gabri Viega from Celta Vigo

Another name on which the Neapolitan sports director is directing his attention is that of Gabriel Veiganew ace of Spanish football and of Celtic vigo. Pure attacking midfielder born in 2002, in his strengths there is the vision of the game and the management of the ball, but he is also good in the goal area: in the league he has already scored 9 rarely and served 4 assist in 29 appearances.

On his trail, in addition to the Napolithe big names in Spain are already moving with Barcelona e Real Madrid in the front row, further back theAtletico Madrid e Manchester City. Tear it to the Celtic vigo it won’t be simple: Gabriel Veiga has a contract until 2026but above all it is armored by a 40 million euro release clause.

⚫🔵 Not only Skriniar, will Bastoni leave Inter too?

In home Inter the goal is to participate in the next edition of the Champions League, also to heal the economic conditions of the club. In the event that the goal does not go through, the Nerazzurri will probably have to sell another big player later Skriniar already promised to PSG.

The first suspects for the possible departure are Denzel Dumfries and Marcelo Brozovic, important players with a high economic value. But that’s not all: particular attention must be given to the situation of Alessandro Sticks. The defender has a contract expiring in 2024 and without the renewal of the contract it is possible that Inter decide to put him on the marketjust to avoid losing him on a free transfer like Skriniar.