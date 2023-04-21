DoGa cycle path | From the Dolomites to Garda by bicycle

The name already says it all: DoGa, from the Dolomites to Garda by bicyclea new cycling route in western Trentino, which connects the Brenta Dolomites to Garda Trentino, crossing four Alpine valleys and the mountains of the Adamello Brenta Natural Park with their uniquely beautiful landscape wonders. 110 km of cycle path, not necessarily a cycle path but little traveled b-road and forestry, perfect for gravel, touring and trekking bikes or MTB. And of course e-bikes, because there are 2260 km of ascent and 2920 of descent, with 2920 meters of positive difference in height (“can be cut” to 2,410 meters with the Dolce Vita route for Passo Daone), reaching a maximum altitude of 1635 meters at the Campo Carlo Magno Pass. In short, it takes a bit of leg.

From the Dolomites to Garda by bicycle: the DoGa cycle path

The starting point is Malé, in Val di Sole, which is a bike-friendly valley par excellence starting from the beautiful cycle path of the river Noce, and the arrival is in Riva del Garda. In between the Adamello Brenta Natural Park, Madonna di Campiglio, the Vallesinella and the Val Genova, the Stenico Castle and the village and lake of Tenno, some of the most beautiful corners of Trentino, to be discovered pedaling on your own bicycle. A route of natural, untouched landscapes and lively villages, steep mountain slopes and gentle hilly landscapes to be done in pure cycling stylecalmly and over several days to take all the time for the pleasure of discovery, or even in a sporty wayin a single tirade, for those who face the challenges of km and altitude difference.tr

In detail there are 51 km of secondary roads, 25 km of cycle paths, 20 of dirt roads and only 14 km of main roadswhich can be divided into 3 stages: from Malé to Pinzolo, from Pinzolo to Ponte Arche, and from Ponte Arche to Riva del Garda.

DoGa cycle route: from Malé to Pinzolo (42.2 km, altitude difference 1,089 metres)

The first stage of the DoGa cycle path is the one that goes from Malé to Pinzolo, for 42.2 km and a height difference of 1,089 metres. The first stretch runs alongside the Noce stream, very famous for rafting enthusiasts, then to Commezzadura and you begin to climb through the woods and the Brenta Dolomites, passing Folgarida up to the highest point of the entire DoGa cycle path, the Campo Carlo Magno Pass at 1,664 meters of altitude. At this point we have already cycled for about 26 km and now it’s all downhill, towards Madonna di Campiglio and then Pinzolo, at 780 metres.

From Pinzolo to Ponte Arche (37.6 km, elevation gain 1,421 metres)

The second stage of the DoGa cycle path, from Pinzolo to Ponte Arche, it runs through Val Rendena, set between the Adamello and the Brenta Group, with an immediate tear towards Passo Daone before which there are the lakes of San Giuliano and Garzonè. After the pass, descend to Preore and follow the course of the river Sarca along the cycle path of the same name in the Valle dei Laghi up to Ponte Arche.

From Ponte Arche to Riva del Garda, arrival of the DoGa cycle path (29.8 km, altitude difference 393 metres)

The third stage of the DOGA Alpine Cycling Route is the one that from Ponte Arche it leads to Riva del Garda in about 30 km with a minimum height difference of 393 metres. It is a relaxing and essentially flat stage, which begins with the gentle ascent to Passo Ballino and then the long descent towards Riva, before which you come across the beautiful turquoise lake of Tenno and the medieval village of Canale.

When to take the DoGa cycle route from the Dolomites to Garda by bicycle

When to do the DoGa cycle route from the Dolomites to Garda by bicycle? Potentially always, given that together with the study and formalization of the route, complete with GPX tracks and very clear indications along the waynumerous ad hoc services have also been developed for cyclists and cycle tourists (all can be found on the official website www.doga-cycling.it). Then of course you have to deal with the climate: winter is the season for very few, rare daredevils winter cycling, summer is the busiest season and also the hottestfrom May to June and then from September to the beginning of October are undoubtedly the most favorable seasons for climate and temperature and also more surprising for the changing landscape they can offer.

