Rome, 30 July 2022 – Two dogs killed between Puglia and Lazio. The complaint comes fromEnpathe stories tear the heart.

Galak, the stray of pilgrims

Joy, the great white dog, was the stray of pilgrimsso he calls it Michele Crisettithe mayor of San Giovanni Rotondo, the country of Saint Pius, in reporting it on Facebook. “It is hard to imagine why a dog so good, so gentle,” the pilgrim’s dog “as we all knew him, could be dead, with very high probability killed, violently. We are awaiting official feedback, but in the meantime we cannot don’t try deep anger, contempt, and the inevitable pain that such an event brings with it. It is something too petty, unclassifiable, for which responsibility will be ascertained and someone will have to pay for what they have done. I guarantee you, we will not stop until this happens. Galak had no faults, and he didn’t deserve to die“.

Jack, the stabbed hound

Jack he was 4 years old, he had been abandoned but the traders of the historic center of Soriano nel Cimino (Viterbo) had adopted it. They killed him in stab wounds. Two blows, the vet confirmed, one to the back and the other to the lungs. Mayor Roberto Camilli indignant: “We are sure that soon” the author of this shameful gesture “will have to give an account of this action to justice”.

The complaint of the Enpa

L’Enpa activated the legal department through the lawyer Claudia Ricci filed a complaint. “A pain and a defeat for everyone – he says Carla Rocchi, national president of the animal protection body -. Two killings that take place in two different regions in a short time, both in incredibly cruel and unacceptable ways and both against two strays known and well-liked in the area. Two deaths that are almost an affront to the many animal rights activists who work every day in defense of animals “.

The president continues: “We have activated all our resources to get to the bottom of this horrible double story of violence and cruelty. We want justice for Galak and Jack and we will not stop until those responsible are identified and properly punished. We need severe sentences, specimens. Because whoever kills an animal does not he must be able to get by with little. How many times will we have to repeat that it is essential to recognize the social dangerousness of these individuals? It is necessary to severely punish those who carry out such cruel and heinous acts towards animals: not only to give justice to these innocent beings whose lives have been violently cut off for no reason but also to prevent these people from being able to go back to hurting and this time who knows it could also touch a human being “.