The Olympic history of the first two editions of the 1980s is obviously marked by the double boycott of the two opposing blocks, the American one for the 1980 Moscow Games and the Soviet one for the 1984 Los Angeles event. And if the results of those Olympics were inevitably affected, the fame of those who won in Russia and California not having obtained the successes in the total participations of the opponents. Luckily, some champions were able to legitimize those victories in five circles by triumphing and excelling also in other events of international standing, and the Romanian middle distance runner Doina Melinte, protagonist of our story today, is certainly one of these.

Born in Hudesti on December 27, 1956, Melinte, after her debut at the 1980 Moscow Olympics where she was eliminated in the semifinals over 800 meters, won the race at the 1981 Bucharest home Universiadeovercoming (1’57″81 to 1’58″99) the blue Gabriella Dorio, who takes her revenge on the 1500 meters, in which she defeats the Romanian in the sprint (4’05″35 to 4’05″74) , for then, after winning gold at the 1982 European Indoor Championships in Milan in 2’00″39, championship record, ringing three consecutive sixth places both over 800 meters at the 1982 Athens European Championships, and over 800 and 1500 meters at the 1983 World Championships in Helsinki, the first of the series.

The following year, 1984, after taking the silver over 800 meters at the European Indoor Championships in Gothenburgsurpassed by 0″29 cents (1’59″52 to 1’59″81) by the Czechoslovakian Milena Matejkovičová, Melinte takes advantage of the fact that Romania is, together with Yugoslavia, the only country of the Soviet bloc not to join the boycott of the Los Angeles Games, to win two medals in both distances of the fast middle distance.

On the California track of Memorial Coliseumin fact, first places a cue in the final of the 800 metersin the absence of the Czechoslovakian Jarmila Kratochvilova who the year before at the World Championships in Helsinki scored a double 400/800, won in 1’57″60 which leaves no way out for her rivals, i.e. the American Kim Gallagher and her compatriot Fita Lovin, for Then vice versa having to surrender in the sprint (4’03″25 to 4’03″76) to the blue Gabriella Doriofourth out of the 800, which in the final of the 1500 meters anticipates not only Melinte, but also the “twinMaricica Puica, third in 4’04″15.

After reaching the competitive summit with the Olympic gold, Melinte abandons the double lap to try her hand at longer distances, which lead her to the continental title over 1500 meters at the European Indoor Championships in Piraeus in 1985won in the sprint (4’02″54 to 4’03″46) on the same Lovin, which follows the bronze over the same distance at the European Championships in Stuttgart in 1986 alle spalle delle sovietiche Ravilya Agletdinova e Tetyana Samolenko.

The following year, 1987, Melinte, who practically never gets off the podium, is the gold medal over 1500 meters at the World Indoor Championships in Indianapolis with a large margin (4’05″68 to 4’07″08) on Samolenko, who takes her revenge in the finale of the world championship in Rome, in which she imposes herself in 3’58″56 and with Melinte third in 3’59″27 also behind the East German Hildegard Körner, for later get on the top step of the podium again at the European Indoor Championships in Budapest in 1988, where he won the gold in the 1500 meters in 4’05″77 on compatriot Mitica Constantin,

The disappointment of the 1988 Seoul Olympics has been disposed ofthe only occasion in these years in which he does not win a medal, finishing no better than ninth in the 1500m final, Melinte is almost unbeatable in indoor competitions, confirming the world title at the 1989 World Indoor Championships in Budapest (the year in which she returns to win over 800 meters at the European Indoor Championships in The Hague)where he precedes (4’04″79 to 4’05″71) the Soviet Svetlana Kitova, as well as takes place at the 1990 European Indoor Championships in Glasgow in which it was up to the Swiss Sandra Gasser to surrender in front of the Romanian, who, vice versa, concluded no better than sixth in the final over 1500 meters at the European Championships in Split in 1990.

By now close to the threshold of 35 years, Melinte is however always able to do well, with the fourth place on the 1500 both at the Indoor World Championships in Seville in 1991, deprived of the bronze by the Tudorite compatriot Chidu, than in the world championship in Tokyo also in 1991where the Algerian Hassiba Boulmerka prevails over the Russian couple formed by Dorovskikh (ex Samolenko) and Lyudmila Rogachova, to then climb one last time on the podium with bronze at the European Indoor Championships in Genoa in 1992, always on 1500 meters and behind the two ex-Soviet Ekaterina Podkopaeva and Ljubov Kremleva, before putting an end to competitive activity with her fourth Olympic participation at the 1992 Barcelona Games, where she reached the 1500m final again but was then forced to retire during the third lap.

All that remains is time to count for a while, so what the bulletin board mentions 8 gold medals (5 at the European Indoor Championships, 2 at the World Indoor Championships, 1 at the Universiade), 2 silver medals (European Indoor Championships and Universiade) and 3 bronze medals (World Championships, European Championships and European Indoor Championships). Enough to believe that that gold and silver at the halved Olympics in Los Angeles 1984 still awarded an absolute champion.

