Dole Italya leader in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, is for the third consecutive year Official Supplier of one of the most beautiful international marathons, Run Rome The Marathonnow in its 28th edition.

Sunday 19 March 2023, athletes and enthusiasts from all over the world will run through the streets of the Eternal City, along a path made of history and beauty.

On the program during the day not only the 42.195 km, but also the solidarity race Run4Rome – team relay with the aim of supporting the work of Non-Profit Organizations – the SN4IFUN RUN, non-competitive 5 km race open to all, runners and non-runners, and the Stracanina5 km derby open to 4-legged friends.

Dole Italia supports marathon runners with its fresh fruit, offered at the refreshment points:

the Banana Premium Dole concentrated in nutrients and full of energy, perfect to consume before, during and after sporting activity;

concentrated in nutrients and full of energy, perfect to consume before, during and after sporting activity; i Dole tangerines source of water, vitamins, fiber and mineral salts, blood pressure regulators;

source of water, vitamins, fiber and mineral salts, blood pressure regulators; the Dole plums rich in water, vitamins and mineral salts, ideal support for sportsmen.

The Company will also be present with a dedicated stand as early as Friday 17 March at theExpo Village at the Palazzo dei Congressi of the EUR: here the registered participants will be able to collect the bib and the goody bag, meet the sponsor companies of the event, participate in the numerous entertainment activities planned.

“With great pleasure we are present at Run Rome The Marathon, another opportunity to communicate the benefits of the combination of correct nutrition and regular physical activity. We try to inspire people to live a healthy lifestyle and eat fresh fruitbecause good, greedy and naturally sweet” comment Cristina Bambini, Dole Italy Marketing Manager.