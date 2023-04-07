The sports initiatives of Dole Italia, a brand active in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, which this year is for the first time Official Supplier of Tour of Sicilythe men’s road cycling stage race, which takes place from 11 to 14 April 2023.

Now in its 27th edition, the competition unfolds in 4 spectacular stages that run through the island, for a total of 718 km and an altitude difference of 8,800 metres: the first Marsala-Agrigento, followed by Canicattì-Vittoria, Enna-Termini Imerese and for finish Barcellona Pozzo di Gotto-Giarre.

Dole Italia will be present at the sports event, organized by Rcs Sport in collaboration with the Sicilian regionto support and cheer on the athletes from all over the world, a total of 175 participants divided into 25 teams, each made up of 7 runners.

“We are proud to participate in the Giro di Sicilia, a four-day event that takes place in the heart of spring and on a wonderful island that will become the home of cycling and sport. We have numerous active sports sponsorships and the combination of movement and a healthy diet rich in fresh fruit and vegetables is a winning combination in promoting the full development of the body, in long-term prevention and in maintaining well-being in general” comment Cristina Bambini, Dole Italy Marketing Manager.