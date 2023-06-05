Dole Italia presente a Beach Pro Tour e Footvolley World League – Sport Marketing News

Days full of emotions by the sea for all sand sports enthusiasts: from Thursday 8 June until Sunday 11 June are scheduled, between Lecce e Romatwo of the most important competitions dedicated to the disciplines of Beach e Foot Volley e Dole Italialeader in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, participates in both.

Technical partner of the “Futures” stage of the Circuit Beach Pro Tour, l’Agency is present at four days of racing (June 8-11) a Marina of San Cataldo (LE), where they are expected more than 200 athletes, coming from 26 countries all over the world. Music, activities and entertainment are scheduled for the over 10,000 people who will sit in the stands of the “Lecce Beach Arena” and who will pass through theset up area of ​​Dolefor a snack of fresh fruit or to collect one of the gadgets distributed.

Silver Sponsor Of Footvolley World League, the company it is also present on the fields of the Pinetina Beach Villagesports center of Ostia Lido, starting from Friday 9 June until Sunday 11 June, to support all the athletes arriving from 16 different countries, for a total of sixteen men’s teams and eight women’s teams in the competition. And even in this case, all the public of enthusiasts is invited to come and visit it stand Dole placed near the play areas, to enjoy a refreshing break.

“A long weekend to the rhythm of sport that sees us involved in two world-class competitions. We are very proud to be there and to be able to dialogue with a large and varied audiencewhich shares i healthy values of sports, and to talk about the important thing combination of movement and balanced nutritionfundamental basis for the general well-being of the organism” comment Cristina Bambini, Dole Italy Marketing Manager.