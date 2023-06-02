Dole Italia sponsor of Deejay Tri – Sport Marketing News

Saturday 3 and Sunday 4 June is back Deejay Tria Milanese competition which – now in its sixth edition – brings together in the green spaces of the Milan Idroscalo, swimming, cycling and running enthusiasts but also simple visitors with the desire to spend a weekend outdoors of well-being.

Dole Italyleader in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, confirms its presence – as Technical Partner – for the third consecutive edition.

A busy calendar of races is scheduled over the course of the two-day event, differing in intensity and distance and designed to involve a large audience of participants, from professionals to enthusiasts and even beginners.

Also present at the starting blocks was a large representation of DDS-7MP Triathlon Team, the Settimo Milanese team led by Simone Diamantini and Fabio Vedana, of which Dole Italia is the Main Sponsor. Competitors will be Denise Cavallini (Olympic), Alessandro Mellone (Olympic and Sprint), Edoardo Petroni (Olympic and Sprint), Carlo Bortoloso (Olympic and Sprint), Patrick Schulze (Sprint), Fabio Bruschi (Olympic), Stefano Micotti (Sprint) , Andrea Figini (Olympic).

Dole Italia will take care of supporting all athletes with the right energy boost with its flagship product, the Dole Premium Bananas, distributed in all refreshment points: naturally sweet and a source of precious nutrients, they are the ideal snack for athletes because they ensure fuel at the start, resistance during performance and rapid recovery after effort.

“We are pleased to renew our support for Deejay Tri, a competition that has been part of our important sports sponsorship calendar for some years now. Triathlon is a unique, complex and adrenaline-pumping discipline, capable of giving strong emotions. We are happy to be there and we will cheer for all the participants and in particular for the young talents of DDS-7MP Triathlon Team, remembering last year’s victory which took place right here in the Sprint distance of Bianca Seregni and Michele Sarzilla, Ambassador Dole and protagonists of the our new communication campaign – The sun even when it’s not there” comment Christine ChildrenDole Italy Marketing Manager.