Dole protagonist of sport in the next weekend

Dole protagonist of sport in the next weekend

A calendar full of competitions that characterizes the next weekend and which will see runners from all over Italy and abroad take part in two important events, the Bologna Marathon and the Roma Ostia Half Marathon.

Dole Italyspecialized in the production and distribution of premium quality fresh fruit, will be present at both races scheduled for Sunday 5 March.

Official Sponsor di Bologna Marathonthe Company already starting from Friday 3 March will participate in the event with its own stand at the exhibition center Expo Village Paladozza.

Technical partner of Rome Ostia Half Marathon, Dole will support all the athletes in the race with the energy and goodness of its fresh fruit distributed in the refreshment points along the itinerary.

The undisputed protagonists of both events Banana Premium Dolea mix of taste and recharge snapshotideal snack to provide the right energy boost during physical activity, rich in vitamins, fiber, potassium and sodium, two minerals that are mostly lost with effort and perspiration.

“A weekend dedicated to sport and entertainment that sees us intervene from the north to the centre. We love the healthy values ​​of athletic disciplines that are combined with proper nutrition and well-being in general. Fresh fruit, good, light and rich in nutrients is essential for the health of the body” comment Christine ChildrenMarketing Manager of Dole Italy.

