Dolezal is returning from Poland. They are heading to Karviná

Doležal transferred to Poland in January 2022 and had a contract for one more season, but by mutual agreement he ended it early with the club at the end of June and became a free agent. However, the six-time representative is unlikely to remain out of action for a long time.

In the spring, Doležal was playing in Lubin, but in January he was slowed down by an injury. In the starting line-up in the Ekstraklasa this calendar year, he started only once, mostly only as a substitute and played only 171 minutes in total. He last scored a goal in September last year.

️ ️ Martin Doležal leaves Zagłębie Lubin. The contract of the 33-year-old striker was terminated by mutual consent. Martin, thank you for representing our Club and we wish you good luck in your future career! 🤝 pic.twitter.com/7GJ88JD7Kn — Zagłębie Lubin (@ZaglebieLubin) June 29, 2023

He managed a total of 281 matches in the Czech top flight, in which he scored 86 goals. In total, with 6 hits for Lubin, he is at the height of 92. And he is only eight hits short of the League Gunners’ Club, which unites footballers with at least 100 goals in the first league. “I hope it will be successful,” he declared a year ago. Now he will try to get closer to the milestone at MFK Karviná.

The rookie of the competition has already announced one reinforcement to the attack. 22-year-old forward Matej Franko from Bánská Bystrica signed a multi-year contract with the winner of the second league. He played 53 matches in the Slovak league and scored 3 goals. “Matej is still a young and promising striker. He will definitely get a chance, but we have to be patient. There was an opportunity to get him on a transfer, so we went for this transfer,” commented the sports director of MFK Lubomír Vlk on the transfer.