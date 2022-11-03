Winner also in the Italian Cup. The Dolomiti Bellunesi makes a good impression in the experimental version seen in Friuli against Cjarlins Muzane. Above all, the comeback Dolomites autograph a 2-1 that earned them access to the 16th final of the event, where they will face the Clodiense on Wednesday 7 December. Moreover, it will be a double crossing with the grenades in a few days, as just before (Saturday 3rd or Sunday 4th) the two will also face each other in the championship. Missing a month anyway, no need to think about it now. Now it is necessary to give space and prominence to what becomes the third consecutive affirmation, added to the two recent ones in the championship. Signs of some relevance for those who until a few weeks ago had morale underground and many question marks around their heads.

All put behind? Hard to say. But in the meantime yesterday, without several owners, the Dolomites were able to recover the initial advantage of the Friulians with a great start in the second half. By the way, the team coached by the former San Giorgio Sedico coach, Luca Tiozzo, had unlocked the score thanks to a header by Gerevini on the developments of a corner. Then at the beginning of the second half Svidercoschi equalized on a penalty and doubling of the same Roman striker, primed in depth by Arcopinto. Afterwards, a lot of pain and gritted teeth, but the Cjarlins stopped at the crossbar of Ristic in the final.

DEBUT OF FILIPPIN

Experiments by both technicians in the titular formation were inevitable. Zanin leaves captains Corbanese, Pettinà, Alex Cossalter and Artioli directly out of the squad, as well as the injured De Carli and Pasqualino. Compared to Montecchio, the only confirmed owner is Alari in the middle of the defense, who at the interval will receive the change from Sommacal. For the rest, in the 4-3-3 in front of Saccon there are Cucchisi, Conti, the same Alari and Toniolo. In the median on the sides of Casella here are Faraon and the 2004 rookie Emanuel Filippin. In attack, on the sides of Svidercoschi here are Estevez and Arcopinto. Cjarlins also makes a lot of turnover, bearing in mind that in the championship the team of the volcanic patron Zanutta is already quite late from the top. More possession of the ball from Cjarlins at the start, with the Dolomites focusing almost only on restarts. Saccon at the start says no to Michelotto, former Union Feltre, then Estevez and Casella try without conviction. At 19 ‘Gerevini heads on a corner 1-0 and is yet another goal scored by a corner this season. At the end of the hamlet, however, the Dolomites suggests that the air is changing. Double pitch so-so by Estevez, then inzuccata by Faraon high.

THE SVIDE FLAP

Besides Alari, Filippin and Estevez remain in the locker room, while De Paoli and Thomas Cossalter remain inside. In an amen the Dolomites accelerates and overturns everything. Wonderful exchange between Cossalter and Faraon, ball inside Svidercoschi that falls on the contrast of goalkeeper Becchi. To be honest, the penalty does not seem very clear, in any case the referee blows his whistle and the number 34 is relentless. Toniolo also exits, replaced by the returning Macchioni and in the 63rd minute Arcopinto sees the shot in depth by Svidercoschi who makes no mistake in front of the goalkeeper.

If there were any doubts about how much the Dolomites cares about the Cup, see the exultation of the team and management in the stands. From then on, we need to close ranks and for this Zanin gives weight to the midfield by taking over Casella with Onescu. The last quarter of an hour is in apnea and the crossbar of Ristic close to the 5 of recovery thanks to the wrong exit of Saccon. The triple whistle does not lack a bit of nervousness. On the other hand, they both wanted to pass, but it is only the Dolomites that continue their journey. And to continue the series of victories.