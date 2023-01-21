Diego Zanin on one side, Luca Piazzi on the other. In between, distances in kilometers concerning football visions, ways of achieving objectives and perspectives of the present and future Belluno Dolomites.

Nothing new in reality, because the opinions of the coach and general manager have long appeared to be poles apart. The coach’s latest position, however, will cause discussion. Needless to say, it concerns the winter market and above all the arrival of the goalkeeper born in 2003 Patitucci. In the meantime the championship goes on and the team from the Dolomites must first save themselves and then look at the possibility of a playoff. Tomorrow the third leg will be played in Torviscosa, even if the media’s attention moves elsewhere.

ZANIN, CATEGORIC DENIAL

«I would have asked for a goalkeeper over? Yes, but two months ago when we didn’t know if Saccon was going to stay or not. The decision to now take on a full-back born in 2003, despite having the owner in 2004, is certainly not mine and creates management difficulties in the overages. I don’t take that responsibility.”

Zanin does not revolve around it at all and is a direct attack on Piazzi, without the need for interpretations.

But wait, let’s reconstruct the story. It all started when the signing of deputy Virvilas was announced on Tuesday. That is precisely Patitucci, coming from Cosenza and whose identity card speaks for itself: born in 2003.

You don’t need an expert to do the math and become aware of a huge problem: when there was the idea or the need to deploy Patitucci, the only movement born in 2004 in pink responds to the name of Giuseppe Faraon. Willing and prospective boy and midfielder, but at the moment almost never employed except in the Italian Cup. The alternative is to draw on the Juniores.

A move thus justified by Piazzi.

“The coach had asked us for an old goalkeeper: we went somewhere in between.”

Zanin’s reply is dry.

«I have never said anything about the transfer market. The general manager has always moved, with the exception of Tuninetti, which was my specific request. Let me be clear, it doesn’t mean not having faith in those who have arrived, God forbid. I have the belief that I always train the strongest players and I work with as many as I have at my disposal. The management of the 2004? If Virvilas can’t take the field, it’s up to Faraon or some boy from the Juniores whose introduction I’m speeding up ».

GAME, GOALS, IDEAS

«It is already the second time in the space of a month that Piazzi and Zanin send messages that are not too hidden. In particular, the day after the away match in Montebelluna, the diggì hadn’t concealed his dissatisfaction with the game and the constant talk of salvation. In response, Zanin had recalled the bad situation inherited at the end of September and the defensive difficulties which advised above all not to concede goals, admitting the difference of views with the director.

However, after the match lost against Adriese on Sunday, compliments had arrived from Piazzi for how the team had interpreted the match for at least an hour. Until this new chapter.

WIN AT TORVISCOSA

Meanwhile, the transfer to Friuli is looming. «A different match awaits us in Torviscosa compared to the one against Adriese», underlines the coach from the Dolomites.

«The opponent is also getting some good results, like the last draw in Campodarsego. I consider it a play-off match for salvation, like the one faced in Villafranca».

Of course, on Sunday the defense returned to collect three very bad goals.

«Defensively, the numbers were frightening when I arrived. We gave solidity, then without a doubt when you try to be more incisive in front you leave spaces uncovered. However, we take goals mainly due to oversights ».