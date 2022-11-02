Home Sports Dolomites winner in Carlino, flies to the round of 32
Dolomites winner in Carlino, flies to the round of 32

Dolomites winner in Carlino, flies to the round of 32

The brace of Sebastiano Svidercoschi sends the Belluno Dolomites to the 16th finals of the Serie D Italian Cup. With the 2-1 comeback at Cjarlins Muzanethe team coached by Diego Zanin earns the pass for the match on Wednesday 7 December at home against Clodiense.

With several big names left directly in the stands or at home like Corbanese, Alex Cossalter ed Artioliin addition to the De Carlo injured e Pasqualinothe coach Diego Zanin makes his debut as a starter among the great Juniores class 2004 Philippines. Initial training includes: Saccon; Cucchisi, Conti, Alari, Toniolo; Filippin, Casella, Faraon; Estevez, Svidercoschi, Arcopinto. In the first half, however, the hosts close ahead with the goal in the 19th minute Gerevini head.

At the beginning of recovery immediately inside Sommacal, From Paul e Thomas Cossalter and in eighteen minutes Svidercoschi signs the comeback with a penalty and at the end of a good choral action. In the final, suffering including a cross from the Friulians, but the third consecutive victory between the championship and the Cup takes shape at the end of the 5 ‘recovery period.

