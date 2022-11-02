The brace of Sebastiano Svidercoschi sends the Belluno Dolomites to the 16th finals of the Serie D Italian Cup. With the 2-1 comeback at Cjarlins Muzanethe team coached by Diego Zanin earns the pass for the match on Wednesday 7 December at home against Clodiense.

With several big names left directly in the stands or at home like Corbanese, Alex Cossalter ed Artioliin addition to the De Carlo injured e Pasqualinothe coach Diego Zanin makes his debut as a starter among the great Juniores class 2004 Philippines. Initial training includes: Saccon; Cucchisi, Conti, Alari, Toniolo; Filippin, Casella, Faraon; Estevez, Svidercoschi, Arcopinto. In the first half, however, the hosts close ahead with the goal in the 19th minute Gerevini head.

At the beginning of recovery immediately inside Sommacal, From Paul e Thomas Cossalter and in eighteen minutes Svidercoschi signs the comeback with a penalty and at the end of a good choral action. In the final, suffering including a cross from the Friulians, but the third consecutive victory between the championship and the Cup takes shape at the end of the 5 ‘recovery period.